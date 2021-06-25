Global High Throughput Screening Market 2021 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies and Forecast 2028

Complete report on Global High Throughput Screening Market 2018 Research Report is spread across 350 pages, Top profiling companies and supported with tables and figures and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this Industry

The Global High Throughput Screening Market is expected to reach USD 25.26 Billion by 2025, from USD 13.92 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global High Throughput Screening Market, By Product & Service (Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumables & Accessories, Software and Services), By Technology (Cell-Based Assays, Lab-On-A-Chip, Ultra-High-Throughput Screening, Bioinformatics and Label-Free Technology), By Application(Target Identification and Validation, Primary and Secondary Screening, Toxicology Assessment and Others),By End Users, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Initiatives undertaken by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Increase in the spending of R&D

Rapid technological advancements in HTS

The support of government funding

Pursuing of capital investments

Requirements of these extensive automation techniques

automation suffers heavy costs for machinery

Massive one-time investment for new players, small and moderate-sized research institutes

Competitive Analysis:

The Global High Throughput Screening Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high throughput screening market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market competitors/players:

Some of the major players operating in the global high throughput screening market are:-

Agilent Technologies,

Danaher,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,

Tecan Trading AG,

AXXAM S.p.A,

Merck KGaA,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Corning Incorporated,

BioTek Instruments, Inc.,

Aurora Instruments Ltd,

Anatrace,

Hamilton Company,

Perkinelmer (India) Pvt Ltd,

Aurora Biomed Inc.,

among others.

