Global High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the High-Performance Electric Vehicle market.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the development of fuel cell vehicle (FCV) technology for range extension in HPEVs. Instead of an engine, this variant uses a fuel cell to extend the range of battery by charging through an electric vehicle motor. Fuel cells generate electricity using oxygen (from the air) and compressed hydrogen. FCVs that use hydrogen are zero-emission vehicles and emit only water and heat. Also, an increasing number of governments are promoting the adoption of FCVs; this will consequently augment the growth of the global HPEV market in the coming years.

Electric high-performance vehicles can be differentiated from other EVs on aspects, including longer range of distance i.e., over 150 miles in a single charge, high acceleration, and their ability to attain a speed of over 90 miles per hour with faster acceleration of 0 to 60 miles per hour, unlike that of EV, which can range at speeds varying from 40-65 miles per hour. While purely electric cars do have some limitations, usually including lower range and higher weight, unlike normal gasoline powered cars, they do hold the advantage of having all of their torque available from a standstill. One of the key factors responsible for the growth of this market is the stringent regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency. The development and adoption of green vehicles are considered as major solutions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) levels in the atmosphere to an acceptable level. These vehicles run on alternative sources of energy such as only electricity, hybrid energy, and other power sources such as solar, wind energy, or biofuels. In an attempt to control global warming, countries around the world are coming up with stringent emission norms to curb the levels of GHG emissions from vehicles. For instance, the European Union regulations, known as Euro norms, have set emission standards and fuel consumption levels that new vehicles being launched must meet. Currently, the Euro 6 norms that are effective have been in place since 2014. Such norms by governments across the globe have made it is compulsory for automakers to comply with this stringent emission and fuel consumption regulations, automakers are compelled to develop zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) or nearly zero emission vehicles, this, in turn, will propel the growth of the HPEV market during the forecast period.

Major Manufacture:

Audi

Volkswagen

NISSAN MOTOR

Hyundai Motor

Daimler

Tesla Motors

General Motors

Honda

Ford Motor

BYD

BMW

High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market: Application Outlook

Home Use

Commercial Use

Global High-Performance Electric Vehicle market: Type segments

Entry Level

SUV

Premium

Luxury

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market by Types

4 Segmentation of High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market in Major Countries

7 North America High-Performance Electric Vehicle Landscape Analysis

8 Europe High-Performance Electric Vehicle Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific High-Performance Electric Vehicle Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa High-Performance Electric Vehicle Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

