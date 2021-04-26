Global High-Performance Adhesives Market by Type, End-User and Technology – Forecast by 2025 Industry Insights by Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone), by End-User (Transportation, Packaging, Electronics, Construction, Medical), by Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Hot Melt)

The global high-performance adhesives market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, due to its superior properties and ability such as, it can bond to unique and difficult substrates, withstand harsh environment conditions, enhance overall product durability, and others.

Based on type, the high-performance adhesives market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, silicone, and others. Of all types, epoxy type category dominated the market, due to its superior properties such as high strength, high toughness, non-rigid, good adhesives properties to substrate such as metals, ceramics, plastics, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the high-performance adhesives market is classified into transportation, aerospace and defense, packaging, electronics, construction, metal, and others. Transportation is the dominant end-user category in the market, driven by increasing usage of these adhesives to bond multi-material substrates.

Based on technology, the high-performance adhesives market is segmented into solvent-based, water-based, hot melts, and others. Solvent-based adhesives are most popular in the market and hence dominated the high-performance adhesives market.

The major factors responsible for driving the high-performance adhesives market are the increasing demand of these adhesives in developing countries and advancement in medical device manufacturing. The demand of these adhesives such as UV-curable and cyanoacrylic are increasing in medical device manufacturing which includes catheters, syringes, IV delivery systems, hearing aids, silicone rubber components, and others, resulting in market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest and fastest growing region in the high-performance adhesives market, which is attributed to the increasing automobile production along with the rising adoption and increased acceptance of these advanced adhesives.