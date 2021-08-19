Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market is expected to decline from $6.55 in billion 2020 to $5.66 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -13.6%. The market’s decline is attributed to the strict energy efficiency standards and growing inclination towards cost-effective substitutes. The HID bulbs market is expected to reach $3.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -12%.

Request For The Sample Of The High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2639&type=smp

The high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market consists of sales of high intensity discharge bulbs which include high-pressure sodium lamps, mercury vapor lamps, and metal halide lamps. High-intensity discharge light bulbs and lamps are a family of gas-discharge arc lamps which create light by sending an electrical discharge between two electrodes and through a plasma, or ionized gas.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-intensity-discharge-hid-bulbs-global-market-report

The high intensity discharge (hid) bulbs market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the high intensity discharge (hid) bulbs market are Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Lithonia Lighting, Bulbrite Industries Inc., Contrac Lighting, Crompton Greaves Ltd., EYE Lighting International of North America Inc., Feit Electric Company, General Electric Company, and Halonix Limited.

The global high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Metal Halide Light, High-Pressure Sodium Light, Xenon Arc Light, Other

2) By Application: Industrial, Agriculture, Medical, Other

3) By Distribution Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

4) By Mode: Online, Offline

Read More On The Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-intensity-discharge-hid-bulbs-global-market-report

The high intensity discharge (hid) bulbs market report describes and explains the global high intensity discharge (hid) bulbs market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The high intensity discharge (hid) bulbs report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global high intensity discharge (hid) bulbs market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global high intensity discharge (hid) bulbs market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Characteristics High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Product Analysis High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model