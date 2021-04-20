Global Hi-Fi System Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)

Insight by Technology

Wired and wireless, both technologies are used for the Hi-Fi systems. Wired technology is further segmented into ethernet and audio cables. The wireless technology is further categorized into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay, and others. The demand for wireless systems is increasing at a faster rate in the Hi-Fi system market across the globe.

Insight by Application

Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, automotive, and other applications. The commercial application is further segmented into the restaurant, multiplex, shopping mall, and others. The Hi-Fi system market for commercial applications is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The automotive application is further categorized into cars and others.

The Hi-Fi system market is gaining popularity in the automotive industry with the emerging trends that automotive manufacturers provide wireless Hi-Fi speaker systems to cars. The automotive industry provides luxury and comfort to consumers with the help of fully integrated wireless hi-fi speakers in cars. In today’s world, all the luxurious automotive comprises of fully integrated wireless systems and all other manufacturers provide such facility in their top-end models. The growing demand for luxury automotive in the developing countries in car and bus is expected to further enhance the demand for hi-fi systems globally.

Industry Dynamics

The increasing demand of Hi-Fi systems such as speakers in the cars and increasing demand for home theatre in a box and technologies such as smart homes, smart cities are contributing towards the overall growth of the Hi-Fi system market, globally.

The technological development in wireless audio devices such as wireless headphones and the growing demand for smart devices such as smartphones and tablets are creating opportunities for the growth of the Hi-Fi system market. The increasing demand for improved sound quality and infotainment services is also fueling the demand for these systems. The connectivity, design, and size of this system such as Bluetooth speakers are gaining popularity among the consumers as compared to other audio products. These Bluetooth speakers are convenient and portable this makes them an attractive option to be increasingly adopted by consumers. The stringent government regulations are the major restraint observed in the growth of the global Hi-Fi system market.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Hi-Fi systems and is also anticipated to witness the highest growth among all other regions including Europe and North America. The region has the highest population in the world and with rapid technological advancements, the region is observing an increase in purchasing power of the people. The people of this region are increasingly demanding wireless and portable devices that help in making their day-to-day lives convenient.

North America is the second-largest market in the Hi-Fi system market, globally. The region is witnessing significant growth due to sustainable growth in the market and also because of the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region which aims at delivering luxury and comfort to their users that furthers helps in enhancing their value. The region is observing an increasing demand for luxury automotive that comes with wireless systems and helps the consumers in maximizing their satisfaction.

Competitive Insight

Some of the major players operating in the Hi-Fi system market include Onkyo Corporation, Bowers & Wilkins Group Ltd., Yamaha Corporation, Bose Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International Inc., LG Electronics Corporation, DEI Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation and Tannoy Ltd.

