Global Hexane Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global hexane market is expected to grow from $1.68 billion in 2020 to $1.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The growth in the hexane market is mainly due to the increasing production of edible oil, prevailing use in rubber and petrochemical industry, rising demand for hexanes for various consumer products including glues, gasoline, rising purchasing power of consumers and favourable government initiatives. The market is expected to reach $2.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The hexane market consists of sales of hexane by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of hexane. Hexane is a colorless, flammable liquid that is used as a solvent and is created from the distillation of petroleum. It is commonly used as a non-polar solvent that is very volatile, inexpensive, generally safe, and easily evaporated.

The hexane market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the hexane market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co, Mil-Spec Industries Corp, GFS Chemicals, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp), Rompetrol S.A., Junyuan Petroleum Group, AquaPhoenix Scientific, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The global hexane market is segmented –

1) By Type: N-Hexane, Isohexane, Neohexane

2) By Grade: Polymer Grade, Food Grade, Other Grades

3) By Application: Industrial Solvents, Edible Oil Extractant, Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Others

The hexane market report describes and explains the global hexane market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The hexane report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global hexane market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global hexane market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

