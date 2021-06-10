Global Hexamine Market Competitive Landscape And Application Development Analysis

Global Hexamine Market: Introduction

Hexamine, CAS No.: 100-97-0, is also known as hexamethylenetetramine in market parlance. It is a hetero-cyclic organic crystalline compound available in the form of a white crystalline powder, which is highly soluble in water and organic compounds. Industrially, hexamine is produced by the reaction between ammonia and formaldehyde. It is available in the two forms, namely un-stabilized (99%) and stabilized (95% to 98%). Each of these forms has a separate set of application areas; for instance, un-stabilized hexamine is used in coating and adhesive and sealant applications whereas stabilized hexamine is used as a chemical intermediate in the process industry. Hexamine finds use in a wide range of applications; for example, as as a curing agent for resins and plastics, a catalyst for aminoplasts and a foaming agent and a promoter for rubber vulcanization (accelerator H), an anti-shrinking agent for textiles, and for organic synthesis to produce chloramphenicol, among others. Moreover, hexamine is also used as a fuel tablet and in manufacturing of explosive materials in military and defense sectors.

Global Hexamine Market: Dynamics

The global hexamine market is driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical, agrochemical, textile and polymer, among others. In the agrochemical sector, the increasing demand for agrochemicals such as herbicides, fungicides and insecticides is expected to drive the demand for hexamine as it is a key raw material in the production of agrochemicals. Thus, the growing demand for agrochemicals around the globe is in turn expected to drive the hexamine market.

Rapid growth of textile, pharmaceutical and rubber industries around the globe is expected to provide impetus for the growth of the hexamine market. Increasing demand for hexamine as an antioxidant and modifier in several industries is also projected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, stringent government regulations in developed regions regarding the use of hexamine may hamper the growth of the market to some extent. Along with this, in several countries, antidumping duty has been levied on hexamine, which eventually negatively impact the hexamine market.

Global Hexamine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of purity, the global hexamine market has been segmented as:

≤ 95%

> 95% to < 99%

≥ 99%

On the basis of function, the global hexamine market has been segmented as:

Antioxidants

Modifiers

Inhibitors

Chemical intermediates

Others

On the basis of application, the global hexamine market has been segmented as:

Agriculture

Polymer & plastics

Leather and textile

Adhesives & sealants

Metal industry

Oil & gas

Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Rubber

Others

Global Hexamine Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional prospective, the global hexamine market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region. Rising interest of investors and shifting of the manufacturing sector from developed to developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore are among the key factors contributing to the substantial penetration of hexamine in the APAC market. The growth of rubber, chemical and pharmaceutical industries is significant in Asia Pacific, which in turn has been translating to an upsurge in the demand for hexamine. Moreover, the growth of polymer & plastics and textile industries, coupled with the increasing demand for adhesives and sealants from the construction industry in Asia Pacific, is expected to result in a substantial rise in the demand for hexamine during the forecast period. Europe and North America are expected to hold the second spot in terms of demand, owing to the increasing consumption of hexamine for the synthesis of several chemicals and polymer compounds, which in turn is expected to fuel the demand for hexamine market during the forecast period. The North America hexamine market is expected to register significant growth while the Middle East and Latin America Hexamine markets are expected to witness sluggish demand and is expected to register slow growth over the forecast period.

Global Hexamine Market: Market Participants

Some of key players identified across the value chain of the global hexamine market include:

Iran Petrochemical Commercial Company

kanoria chemicals & industries ltd

Kothari Phytochemicals & Industries Ltd

Newton Engineering & Chemicals Ltd.

PJSC Metafrax

Shchekinoazot JSC

Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd

Sina Chemical Industries Co.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the hexamine market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Hexamine also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The hexamine report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types, and end use.

