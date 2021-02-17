Global Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Testing Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2027||Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DiaSorin S.p.A., Quidel Corporation, Luminex Corporation

Herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3.12 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness among the people regarding the benefits of herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing which will further create new opportunities for the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market report are Abbott Laboratories., Abcam plc., bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DiaSorin S.p.A., Quidel Corporation, Luminex Corporation., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Norgen Biotek Corp., Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Teco Diagnostics., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Agenus Inc., Maruho Co., Ltd., and Sanofi, among other domestic and global players.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, end-user and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market is segmented into antibody/antigen based kit, viral culture test kits, nucleic acid amplification-based kits, and other.

Herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market has also been segmented based on the end-user into diagnostic centers, hospitals, home use, and other.

Based on application, herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market is segmented into research use, and clinical diagnostics.

On the basis of indication, herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market is segmented into HSV-1, HSV-2, and HSV-1/HSV-2.

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Testing Market Country Level Analysis

Herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, indication, end-user, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market due to the growing number of clinical research along with prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Testing Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Testing Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Testing Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

The report provides insights on the following points:

