Global Herbal Beauty Products Market is worth USD 84 billion and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025

Herbal Beauty Products are increasingly gaining popularity over synthetic products due to lesser side effects, which are expected to drive the growth of Herbal Beauty Products Market. This kind of product possesses desirable physiological properties such as smoothing appearance, healing, and conditioning properties. The key factor driving the herbal beauty products includes the increasing consumer awareness related to the harmful effects of synthetic cosmetics along with growing demand for green-labeled personal and beauty care products. The rising popularity of environmentally sustainable products is also driving the demand for herbal beauty products across the globe.

Moreover, the beauty product companies have been acquiring herbal beauty and personal care brands to expand consumer base that is progressively passionate about clean, green, and herbal products, and hence, the ingredient players are also now acquiring their equivalents with strong natural ingredient businesses. A significant rise in the influence of social media and beauty blogs that are spreading the benefits of herbal beauty products is likely to influence the sales volume of herbal beauty products. In addition, herbal beauty products are suitable for all types of skin, which is also influencing the sales of herbal beauty products such as foundation, eye shadow, and lipstick, which are suitable irrespective of all skin tone. However, the availability of the various types of herbal beauty products with innovative packaging and improving distribution networks are playing a key role in driving market growth over the forecast period.

Global Herbal Beauty Product Regional Analysis

The global herbal beauty product regional analysis is bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global herbal beauty products market in past years. The growth of the market is driven by an increase in disposable income thus, in turn, more spending in cosmetic and personal care products in this region. Furthermore, increasing the inclination of consumers towards herbal and natural cosmetic products creates a huge opportunity for key players to cater to the market by launching new herbal products.

For instance in India, various companies such as Himalaya Herbals, boutique, VLCC, Patanjali, and Kama Ayurveda, are launching herbal & Ayurveda products. Also, foreign beauty product brands are also focusing on the development of organic and natural products thus grow the market over the forecast period.

Global Herbal Beauty Product Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in herbal beauty products market include Weleda AG, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Arbonne International, LLC, Vasa Global Cosmetics, Klienz Herbal Pvt. Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd, Lotus Herbals Limited, and Hemas Holdings PLC. Major Key Players are focused on organic and inorganic strategies such as merger & acquisition and new product launches to enhance their business and product portfolio in the herbal beauty products market.

