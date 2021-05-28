Global Hepatitis C Virus Market Has Shown Massive Growth by 2021-2028 with Abbott Laboratories, OraSure Technologies, Ortho Clinical Diagnostic, Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AccuQuick, Bio Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare GmbH

The increasing burden of infectious diseases on the healthcare system is an important concern across the globe and developing countries have a huge share of the infectious disease burden. The burden of hepatitis C virus infection is increasing across the years. According to the study, approximately 3 percent of the global population is impacted by hepatitis C virus infection.

Hepatitis C Virus is responsible for chronic infection in 80% of infected patients. Initial testing for the hepatitis C virus uses serological assays to identify antibodies against the hepatitis C virus in blood samples. As per recent suggestions for hepatitis C screening, a cut-off ratio for anti HPV antibodies is added which aids to decide additional assays for confirmation of screening results. The nucleic acid amplification test is used as a confirmatory test and to decide viral load. All positive antibody tests are accompanied by RNA tests.

The growing incidence of hepatitis C virus infection is the major factor propelling the growth of the Global Hepatitis C Virus Testing Market. Inappropriate practices of blood donation are the major reason for hepatitis C virus infection spread. Hepatitis C screening is the compulsory screening test prior to organ donation, and growing organ donation programs over the globe are anticipated to push the market growth. Launch of point of care testing products for Hepatitis C Virus testing increases demands for HCV testing kits.

Key Players: OraSure Technologies, Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostic Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Bayer AG, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioGenex, AccuQuick, Roche Diagnostics (H. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.), STD Rapid Test Kits



Hepatitis C Virus Rapid Antibody Test was accepted which is now hugely being used as a substitute to enzyme immunoassay testing for Hepatitis C Virus. The application of new electrochemical immunosensor and genosensor technologies in HPV testing is anticipated to change conventional HPV testing practices. However, inadequate insurance coverage for hepatitis C testing and limited evaluation to regular health care are the factors preventing the growth of the Global Hepatitis C Virus Testing Market.

Western Europe is anticipated to dominate Global Hepatitis C Virus Testing Market over the forecast period due to the huge incidence of the Hepatitis C Virus. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the second huge market for Hepatitis C Virus testing. According to WHO, Eastern Mediterranean and European regions have a huge prevalence of Hepatitis C Virus with an impact of 3 percent and 2 percent respectively. Hepatitis C Virus shows noteworthy genetic variations in the global population due to the huge rate of viral RNA mutation.

By Technique:-

Immunoassays

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

By Test Type:-

HCV Antibody Tests

HCV Viral Load Tests

HCV Genotyping Tests

By End-User:-

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Blood Donation Centers

Based on Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

