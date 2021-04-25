Global HEPA & ULPA Fan Filter Unit Market Seeks to New Posture of Market Trends, Opportunities and Breakthrough Point During 2020-2027

The HEPA & ULPA Fan Filter Unit market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major HEPA & ULPA Fan Filter Unit companies during the forecast period.

A fan filter unit (FFU) is a type of motorized air filtering equipment. It is used to supply purified air to cleanrooms, laboratories, medical facilities or microenvironments by removing harmful airborne particles from recirculating air. The units are installed within the system’s ceiling or floor grid. Large cleanrooms require a proportionally large number of FFUs, which in some cases may range from several hundred to several thousand. Units often contain their own pre-filter, HEPA filter and internally controllable fan air distribution.

Key global participants in the HEPA & ULPA Fan Filter Unit market include:

Suzhou Zhongjian Purification Equipment

Bacclean

Huntair

Pentagon Technologies

Price Industries

Fuji Electric Global

Camfil

Nippon Muki

Airkey

Yunfeng JinHua

Dongguan Jihong Air Purification Equipment

Suzhou Environment Guard Technology

Market Segments by Application:

Semiconductor & Optical Industry

Life Science

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Fan Filter Unit with HEPA Filter

Fan Filter Unit with ULPA Filter

Key Regions Overview

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

In-depth HEPA & ULPA Fan Filter Unit Market Report: Intended Audience

HEPA & ULPA Fan Filter Unit manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of HEPA & ULPA Fan Filter Unit

HEPA & ULPA Fan Filter Unit industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, HEPA & ULPA Fan Filter Unit industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

