Global Hemorrhoids Treatment Market Opportunities, Global Growth, Industry Analysis with Major Vendors -Integra LifeSciences Corporation, TRIFECTA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, LLC, Citius Pharmaceuticals

Hemorrhoids treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence of hemorrhoid’s population and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hemorrhoids treatment market are Medline Industries, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, TRIFECTA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, LLC, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Peritech Pharma, Himalaya Wellness, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, TRIFECTA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, LLC has introduced a traditional Chinese medicine named Mayinglong, an ointment to the United States for the treatment of hemorrhoid. It is well recognized that the Traditional Chinese medicine principles have been contributed significantly holistic approach to the health care now with the introduction easy-to-apply ointment formulation will help patients suffering from hemorrhoid throughout the United States.

In February 2018, Peritech Pharma entered into distribution agreement with Latam BD Group to commercialize over-the counter products PP-110 for hemorrhoids and PP-120 for anal itching in the Brazil and 23 other countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. This collaboration enhances the drugs availability and hence benefits the patients suffering from hemorrhoids.

Market Drivers

Widespread prevalence of hemorrhoids worldwide is drive the market

Adoption of sedentary lifestyle and poor fiber intake in diet is driving the growth of this market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

Growing cases of chronic constipation which may lead to hemorrhoids is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

Inadequate knowledge and preparedness for medical treatment due to a feeling of embarrassment is hinders the growth of the market

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable is hamper the market growth

Key points to focus in the report

Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Hemorrhoids Treatment Market

By Type

Internal Hemorrhoids

External Hemorrhoids

By Treatment

Medication

Devices

Surgery

By Drugs

Topical Steroids

Hydrocortisone

Topical Anesthetics

Lidocaine

Pramoxine

Dibucaine

Others

By Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Hemorrhoid Laser Probes

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

