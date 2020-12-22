Global Hemophilia Market Predicted To Augment At A CAGR Of Around 5.9% During 2019–2025

Growing Incidence Of Hemophilia Around The World To Stimulate The Global Hemophilia Market

The growing incidence of hemophilia globally is one of the main market augmenting factors during the forecasted period. According to the statistics published by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), hemophilia A affects almost 1 in 5,000 male births in the U.S. Most of the people having hemophilia are identified at a young age. As per the CDC information, the average age of hemophilia identification in the U.S. is 1 month for severe hemophilia, 8 months for moderate hemophilia, and36 months for mild hemophilia. Therefore, a surge in the number of people suffering from hemophilia is expected to enhance the hemophilia treatment market development in the future. The rise in a number of administrative initiatives will boost the industry growth over the forecasted period.

The global hemophilia market is bifurcated on the basis of disease type, therapy, product type, and regional analysis. Based on the disease type, the market is divided into hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and others. Based on the therapy, the market is divided into gene therapy, replacement therapy, and others (immune tolerance induction therapy). Based on the product type, the market is divided into plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, and others (desmopressin).

North America Expected To Dominate The Global Hemophilia Market In The Forecast Period

Based on geographical analysis, the global hemophilia market is divided into Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. NHF (National Hemophilia Foundation) awards fellowships & grants so as to support innovative research planned for discovering better treatments and cures for many bleeding disorders. Such scientists have led to fundamental insights into better factor replacement therapies, coupled with more precise hemophilia diagnostic techniques and therefore certainly a greater perceptive of the genetic basis of the disease. For long, NHF has been involved in developing the standard of clinical care and issuing treatment suggestions for hemophilia. NHF noted that the number of people having hemophilia in the U.S. is anticipated to be around 20,000 individuals in 2019. Therefore, due to the increasing prevalence of the disease coupled with the growing initiatives by many organizations is fueling the market growth in the region.

Request Free Brochure of Hemophilia Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/hemophilia-market

The global hemophilia market is segmented as follows:

By disease type:

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Others

By therapy:

Replacement Therapy

Gene Therapy

Others (Immune Tolerance Induction Therapy etc.)

By product type:

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Others (Desmopressin etc.)

By region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Request COVID-19 Impact on the industry @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2935

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com