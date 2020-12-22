Global Hemophilia Market Predicted To Augment At A CAGR Of Around 5.9% During 2019–2025

As per analysts at Zion Market Research, the global hemophilia market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.9% over the forecasted period. Certain aspects that are propelling the market growth are growing incidence of hemophilia, favorable administrative initiatives, and surging research & development for new product development. Hemophilia is a genetic disorder in which the blood clotting ability is severely reduced and usually affects 1 in 5,000 male births. Approximately, 410 babies are born with hemophilia every year in the U.S. As per the WFH (World Federation of Hemophilia), around 184,723 people were affected with hemophilia during 2016. Likewise as per the WHO (World Health Organization), due to the sex-linkage of the disorder, there is greater prominence in males compared to females.
Some of the key players in the market are BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.; Bayer AG; Kedrion; CSL Behring; Pfizer, Inc.; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi (Genzyme Corporation); Roche (Chugai Pharmaceutical Co.); and Takeda Pharmaceutical (Shire Plc.).
Growing Incidence Of Hemophilia Around The World To Stimulate The Global Hemophilia Market
The growing incidence of hemophilia globally is one of the main market augmenting factors during the forecasted period. According to the statistics published by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), hemophilia A affects almost 1 in 5,000 male births in the U.S. Most of the people having hemophilia are identified at a young age. As per the CDC information, the average age of hemophilia identification in the U.S. is 1 month for severe hemophilia, 8 months for moderate hemophilia, and36 months for mild hemophilia. Therefore, a surge in the number of people suffering from hemophilia is expected to enhance the hemophilia treatment market development in the future. The rise in a number of administrative initiatives will boost the industry growth over the forecasted period.
The global hemophilia market is bifurcated on the basis of disease type, therapy, product type, and regional analysis. Based on the disease type, the market is divided into hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and others. Based on the therapy, the market is divided into gene therapy, replacement therapy, and others (immune tolerance induction therapy). Based on the product type, the market is divided into plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, and others (desmopressin).
North America Expected To Dominate The Global Hemophilia Market In The Forecast Period
Based on geographical analysis, the global hemophilia market is divided into Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. NHF (National Hemophilia Foundation) awards fellowships & grants so as to support innovative research planned for discovering better treatments and cures for many bleeding disorders. Such scientists have led to fundamental insights into better factor replacement therapies, coupled with more precise hemophilia diagnostic techniques and therefore certainly a greater perceptive of the genetic basis of the disease. For long, NHF has been involved in developing the standard of clinical care and issuing treatment suggestions for hemophilia. NHF noted that the number of people having hemophilia in the U.S. is anticipated to be around 20,000 individuals in 2019. Therefore, due to the increasing prevalence of the disease coupled with the growing initiatives by many organizations is fueling the market growth in the region.
The global hemophilia market is segmented as follows:
By disease type:
- Hemophilia A
- Hemophilia B
- Others
By therapy:
- Replacement Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Others (Immune Tolerance Induction Therapy etc.)
By product type:
- Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Others (Desmopressin etc.)
By region:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
