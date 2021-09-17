Global Hematology Drugs Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global hematology drugs market is expected to grow from $78.83 billion in 2020 to $82.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $119.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The hematology drugs market consists of sales of hematology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce hematology drugs to treat diseases such as genetic disorders, anemia, and other related diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce blood products such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and fresh frozen plasma. It also consists of establishments which produce of anemia and other blood disorder drugs to treat anemia, hemophilia and blood clots. The hematology drugs market is segmented into blood products; and anemia and other blood disorder drugs.

The hematology drugs market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the hematology drugs market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Shire Plc, Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Biogen Inc.

The global hematology drugs market is segmented –

1) By Type: Blood Products, Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

4) By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

5) By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

The hematology drugs market report describes and explains the global hematology drugs market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The hematology drugs report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global hematology drugs market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global hematology drugs market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

