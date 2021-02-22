Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market to witness a surge in its valuation with 6 % CAGR by 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market is estimated to be USD 3.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.53 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2026.

Hematology is an outlet of medicine related to the study, identification, treatment, and cure of diseases related to the blood. Hematology Analyzers and reagents are used to find and treat an extensive range of diseases related to platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells, blood vessels, bone marrow, lymph nodes, spleen, and the proteins involved in bleeding and clotting. The growing demand for blood and blood constituents will be one of the important factors expected to trigger the hematology analyzers and reagents market development in the coming years. Blood component therapy permits patients to benefit from one pint of whole blood. Blood and its components are obligatory when the body fails to create enough blood constituents to meet the body’s needs. As a result, the rising request for blood and blood components for treating medical conditions is further increasing the demand for hematology analyzers for determining blood constituents. One of the growth reasons for the global hematology analyzers and reagents market is the increasing organ transplant process. During transplantation, red blood cell transfusion is required to upkeep the organs’ working, which demands the need for hematology analyzers. One of the challenges in the growth of the global hematology analyzers and reagents market is the lack of automated hematology analyzer solutions by smaller laboratories. The high cost of the early setup and instrumentation and the succeeding cost of upkeep is likely to affect the hematology analyzers’ request.

Growth Drivers

Increased screening of blood

The growth of this market is mainly due to the increased screening of blood in the pandemic. Hematology Analyzers are used for white blood cell counts, complete blood counts, reticulocyte analysis, and coagulation tests in the patients suffering from coronavirus. Rapid growth in the number of COVID 19 patients is thus driving the hematology analyzers and reagents market.

Rising number of blood donations

The increasing number of blood donations worldwide motivates the hematology analyzers and reagents market as hematology analyzers are used to check and monitor blood in blood banks. Blood collected from donors through blood donation booths or bloodmobiles is sent to blood banks where hematology analyzers monitor and test the blood. These screening tests regulate the blood type, examine the blood plasma, and identify contagious diseases. Blood banks are witnessing massive blood drainage to hospitals and other end-users and inflow of blood from blood aids daily.

Competitive landscape

The leading players in the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market include Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Abbott (US), Boule Diagnostics (Sweden), HORIBA (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), BioSystems (Spain), Diatron (Hungary), Drew Scientific (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Mindray (China), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), and Roche (Switzerland) and other prominent players.

Recent Developments

October 2020, Nihon Kohden Launches NK-HealthProtect™ to Help Health Professionals during COVID-19 in the U.S.

In July 2017, Sysmex launched the XN-L automated hematology analyzers in the US.

In May 2016, Sysmex Asia Pacific (Singapore) opened a branch in Yangon, Myanmar, to enhance after-sales support and customer services in Myanmar.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia . Product/Service Segmentation By Product & Services, By Price Range, By Application, By End User, By Region Key Players The leading players considered for market analysis are Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Abbott (US), Boule Diagnostics (Sweden), HORIBA (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), BioSystems (Spain), Diatron (Hungary), Drew Scientific (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Mindray (China), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), and Roche (Switzerland) and many others.

By Product & Services

Hematology Analyzers

5 Parts

6 Parts

3 Part

PoC

Semi-Automated

Hemostasis

Immunohematology

By Price Range

High

Low

By Application

Anemia

Blood Cancer

Hemorrhagic Conditions

Infection-Related Conditions

Immune System Related Conditions

Others

By End User

Hospital Laboratories

Blood Banks

Commercial Service Providers

Government Reference Laboratories

Research & Academic Institute

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

