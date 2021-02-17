Global Hematology Analyzer Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2026||Thermo Fisher Scientific,BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Boule Diagnostics AB., Danaher, Diatron, Erba Diagnostics, Inc

Global hematology analyzer market estimated to rise at a substantial CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising blood donation awareness among people.

Some of the major companies functioning in global hematology analyzer market are Abbott, Beckman Coulter Inc, HORIBA Ltd, Siemens, Sysmex, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Bio-Rad Laboratories inc, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific,BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Boule Diagnostics AB., Danaher, Diatron, Erba Diagnostics, Inc., VirtualExpo, Drucker Diagnostics, EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Ltd and Biosystems S.A among others.

Hematology Analyzer Market Drivers

Rising cases of blood disorders is boosting the market growth

Innovations in several field including pharmacogenomics, genetic therapies, hemoglobinopathies, stem cell research and proteomics will propel the growth of the market

Adoption of automated hematology instruments amalgamate with rising preferences of high sensitivity hematology testing is also fueling the market in the forecast period

Integration of hematology analyzers with flow cytometry will act as a driver for the market growth

Hematology Analyzer Market Restraints

Safety alerts and product recalls is hampering the market growth

Slow adoption of advanced hematology instruments in emerging countries may hinder the growth of the market

Stringent regulatory policies for hematology analyzers will restraint the market in the forecast period

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, PixCell Medical Technologies Ltd. got FDA 510(k) clearance for its product PixCellm Medical’s HemoScreen. This analyzer is use to perform a complete blood count at the point of care. With this clearance the company will enhance its product portfolio in the market

In January 2018, Beckman Coulter announced approval of Health Canada’s Medical Device License for DxH 900 hematology analyzer and novel early sepsis indicator. The product will help in native-state cellular characterization for early sepsis detection. This innovation will lead Beckman Coulter advancement in clinical diagnostics

Segmentation: Global Hematology Analyzer Market

Hematology Analyzer Market By Product and Services

Hematology Products & Services Instruments Reagents & Consumables Services

Hemostasis Products & Services Instruments Reagents & Consumables Services

Immunohematology Products & Services Instruments Reagents & Consumables Services



Hematology Analyzer Market By Price Range

High-End Hematology Analyzers

Mid-Range Hematology Analyzers

Low-End Hematology Analyzers

Hematology Analyzer Market By End User

Hospital Laboratories

Commercial Service Providers

Government Reference Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Hematology Analyzer Market By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Purview of the report

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Hematology Analyzer market and submarkets. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

