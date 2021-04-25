Global Hem Flange Adhesive & Sealing Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Hem Flange Adhesive & Sealing market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Hem Flange Adhesive & Sealing market are also predicted in this report.

The hem flange describes a mechanical joint design which is used for joining inner and outer closure panels, as in metal doors, hoods, bonnets, or liftgates. To increase crash resistance the gap between the hemmed panels is filled with high-strength adhesive which also prevents corrosion.

Leading Vendors

Dupont

Bostik

EMS-EFTEC

Uniseal

TGPM

Henkel

Sunstar

Sika

Lord

Jinan Hansiman

3M

Yancheng Baoguang

Unitech

Master Bond

On the basis of application, the Hem Flange Adhesive & Sealing market is segmented into:

Door

Deck Lids

Hood

Lift Gates

Others

Type Segmentation

One Component

Two Component

Global Hem Flange Adhesive & Sealing market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

