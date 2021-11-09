Global Helium Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The helium market reached a value of nearly $3,654.0 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3,654.0 million in 2020 to $5,806.6 million in 2025 at a rate of 9.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 and reach $7,650.1 million in 2030.

The helium market consists of sales of helium by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce helium in compressed gas and liquid forms. Helium is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, non-toxic, inert, monatomic gas, the first in the noble gas group in the periodic table. Helium is generally available in natural gas form and can be converted into liquid form by lowering the temperature to below -270 degrees, it is commonly used in healthcare, welding, balloons, electronics and semi-conductor industries.

Some of the major players of the helium market are Linde Plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, Air Liquide S.A., Iwatani Corporation

The helium market is segmented by type, by end user and by geography.

Segmentation By Type

The report provides the following helium market segmentation by type.

The helium market is segmented by type into

a) Liquid

b) Gas

Segmentation By End-User

The report provides the following helium market segmentation by end-user:

a) Healthcare

b) Welding and Metal Fabrication

c) Electronics and semiconductors

d) Laboratory

e) Lifting and Balloons

f) Other End-User industries

The countries covered in the global helium market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global helium market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

