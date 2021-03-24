Global Helicopters Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Helicopter demands are increasing due to their special characteristics such as landing and take-off. The global helicopters market is growing at a significant rate, due to the mounting need for lightweight helicopters and augmented requirement for emergency medical services helicopters. Different applications contributed to the helicopters market size. The market has witnessed high demand for military helicopters in the coming years due to its exclusive manoeuvrability characteristics, and enhanced technologies that the helicopters are armed with.

Helicopter OEM Insight by Type

On the basis of type the market is subdivided into military and civil & commercial. Among the both types, the military segment accounted the largest share in the market, due to increase demand in developing countries, and augmented need for advanced defense equipment. In addition, civil & commercial segment is expected to have higher growth in the market due to mounting demand in medical service, firefighting, tourism, general utility and law enforcement.

The military helicopters segment is subdivided into heavy helicopters (>8.5 tons), medium helicopters (4.5–8.5 tons) and light helicopters (9.0 tons)

Helicopter OEM Insight by Application

On the basis of application, the market is subdivided into military application and civil & commercial application. Among both applications, the military application accounted for the largest share in the helicopters market due to its exclusive manoeuvrability characteristics, and enhanced technologies that the helicopters are armed with. Moreover, the manufacturing cost of military helicopters is more as compare to commercial helicopters.

The military helicopter segment is subdivided into transport helicopters, search & rescue helicopters, attack & reconnaissance helicopters, training helicopters, maritime helicopters and others. In addition, the civil and commercial helicopter segment is subdivided into transport helicopters, civil utility helicopters, emergency rescue & medical support helicopters, offshore helicopters and others

Industry Dynamics

Industry Trends

Technological advancements such as electro-optical and infrared systems (EOIR), electronic flight instruments (EFI), improved flight vision systems (EFVS) for the heliport, ultra-light multi-mode radar, multirole combat helicopters with incorporated avionics and weapons and improved innovative cockpits and mounting digital helicopter condition-monitoring are the trends in the helicopters market.

Growth Drivers

Augmented requirement for EMS (Emergency Medical Services) helicopters, mounting need for military helicopters, mounting use of helicopters in disaster relief, and mounting need for lightweight helicopters are the primary growth drivers for the helicopters market. Mounting the need for fuel-efficient turboshaft engines and advancement in avionics to enhance safety features are also facilitating the growth of the helicopters market.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the helicopters market are catering the demand by development of medium helicopters and investing on technologically advanced products across the globe. In August 2018, Hiratagakuen strengthens Japan’s aeromedical operations with Airbus fleet. Airbus Helicopters SAS, Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Robinson Helicopter Company, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Boeing, Md Helicopters, Inc. and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are the key players offering helicopters.

