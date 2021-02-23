Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Heavy Construction Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heavy Construction Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015–2026.

Segment by Type, the Heavy Construction Equipment market is segmented into

Heavy Earthmoving

Lifting & Material Handling

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Others

Segment by Application, the Heavy Construction Equipment market is segmented into

Infrastructure

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Heavy Construction Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Heavy Construction Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015–2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015–2026.

Competitive Landscape and Heavy Construction Equipment Market Share Analysis

Heavy Construction Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Heavy Construction Equipment by the player for the period 2015–2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015–2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Heavy Construction Equipment business, the date to enter into the Heavy Construction Equipment market, Heavy Construction Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Caterpillar Inc.

AB Volvo

Rockland

Liebherr Group

CNH Industrial N.V.

Komatsu Ltd.

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Atlas Copco

Terex Corporation

Liugong Dressta Machinery

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heavy Construction Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Heavy Construction Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Heavy Earthmoving

1.4.3 Lifting & Material Handling

1.4.4 Heavy Construction Vehicles

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Infrastructure

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Mining

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Oil & Gas

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015–2026

2.1.2 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015–2026

2.1.3 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015–2026

2.2 Global Heavy Construction Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Share by Comp

