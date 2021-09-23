Global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global heavy and civil engineering construction market is expected to grow from $1528.13 billion in 2020 to $1623.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2104.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The heavy and civil engineering construction market consists of sales of heavy and civil engineering construction services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake heavy and civil engineering construction projects (e.g., highways and dams), and by specialty trade contractors, whose primary activity is the production of a specific component for such projects. The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, or maintenance and repairs. The sales revenues earned from construction projects involving water resources (e.g., dredging and land drainage) and projects involving open space improvement (e.g., parks and trails) are included in this market. Establishments whose primary activity is the subdivision of land into individual building lots usually perform various additional site-improvement activities (e.g., road building and utility line installation) and their sales revenues are included in this market. The heavy and civil engineering construction market is segmented into utility system construction; highway, street, and bridge construction and other heavy and civil engineering construction.

The heavy and civil engineering construction market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the heavy and civil engineering construction market are China Railway Group Ltd; China Railway Construction Corporation Limited; China Communications Construction Croup ltd; Bechtel Corporation; Power Construction Corp Of China.

The global heavy and civil engineering construction market is segmented –

1) By Type: Utility System Construction, Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction, Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

2) By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

The heavy and civil engineering construction market report describes and explains the global heavy and civil engineering construction market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The heavy and civil engineering construction report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global heavy and civil engineering construction market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global heavy and civil engineering construction market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

