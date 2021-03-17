Global Heating Pad Market was appraised at USD 92 million in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 118.64 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7 %, over the forecast period

Global Heating Pad Market was appraised at USD 92 million in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 118.64 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7 %, over the forecast period. The sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical exercise and growing prevalence of chronic pain in major body parts such as back, neck and knees drive the market for the heating pad. Besides, obese people are prone to back pain, as they pull the pelvis forward, creating pressure on the lower back. And, growing obesity among people across all age is expected to push the need for the heating pad. Also, sitting in office chairs for long hours at a time can cause low back pain or worsen the ongoing pain. Over time, improper sedentary posture and poor office ergonomics contribute to or cause repeated episodes of back pain. The number of professionals adopting a sedentary lifestyle is increasing, opening up market opportunities for the heating belt.

Growth Drivers

Lifestyle changes, lack of exercise, and Prevalence of chronic pain spur industry expansion

The request for heating pad market is anticipated to surge due to lifestyle changes, lack of workout as well as growing occurrence of long-lasting pain. Moreover, the number of obese people and people with sedentary lifestyles is increasing across the globe growing possibility of chronic physical pain and its treatment with the heating pad.

Impact of COVID-19 in industry

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to production and supply chain disruptions affecting every industry to a more or less extent. However, the prevalence of the back, neck and physical pain has not reduced, and the heat treatment with the heating pad is still in demand. As soon as the production and distribution network return to the normalcy, the market will notice the surge during projected period.

Global Heating Pad Market: Segmentation

Global Heating Pad Market is segmented based on Type and Application. Based on Type of the Product, the Global Heating Pad Market is divided into Microwavable Heating Pads, Electric Heating Pads, and Chemical Heating Pads. A microwavable heating pad, as the name suggests, can be heated in a microwave oven before use as per the need. Microwavable heating pads are characteristically made out of thick insulative cloth and are filled with grains such as flaxseed, wheat, and buckwheat. They are often sewn by hand for customization as per the aching body parts.

Electronic Heating Pad is an electric pad that heats up with electrical plugging and is held against the body to reduce pain. The fever control unit, located amid the blanket and the electrical outlet, manages the degree of heat into the heat rudiments in the blanket.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players considered for the market analysis are Sunbeam, Carex, Walgreens, PureRelief, Thermalon, Milliard, Nature Creation, Drive Medical, Kaz, Beady Heat Therapy, BodyMed, Chattanooga Medical Supply, Sunny Bay, Thrive, Beurer, Conair, Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic, Dongguan Yongqi and others.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Application and By Region . Key Players Sunbeam, Carex, Walgreens, PureRelief, Thermalon, Milliard, Nature Creation, Drive Medical, Kaz, Beady Heat Therapy, BodyMed, Chattanooga Medical Supply, Sunny Bay, Thrive, Beurer, Conair, Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic, Dongguan Yongqi and others.

By Type

Microwavable Heating Pads

Electric Heating Pads

Chemical Heating Pads

By Application

Home Use

Medical Use

Commercial Use

Other Use

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Heating Pad Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Heating Pad Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Heating Pad Market based on the Type, Application and Region.

To examine competitive developments in products and applications within the Global Heating Pad Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

Business Questions Answered by the Report

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region, and which one will be the fastest-growing, and why?

Who are the key players in the market, and what is their share?

What is the strategy adopted by key players, and how does it affect the existing and new players?

