Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Is Projected To Reach $10889.37 By 2026 | Key Players, Market Dynamics and Forecast

The global heat transfer fluids market size was valued at $7256.41 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $10889.37 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.97% from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Glycol-based Fluids, Silicones, Hydrocarbon Oils. By application, the heat transfer fluids market is classified into Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Plastics, Pharmaceuticals, Power. On the basis of region, the heat transfer fluids industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Glycol-based Fluids

– Silicones

– Hydrocarbon Oils

By Application:

– Chemicals

– Oil & Gas

– Automotive

– Plastics

– Pharmaceuticals

– Power

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Major Companies Present in the market

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the heat transfer fluids market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– Total S.A.

– Royal Dutch Shell PLC

– Chevron Corporation

– Dow Inc.

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Paratherm Corporation

– Sinopec

– Wacker-Chemie AG

– Elkem ASA

– Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

– Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global heat transfer fluids market.

– To classify and forecast global heat transfer fluids market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global heat transfer fluids market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global heat transfer fluids market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global heat transfer fluids market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global heat transfer fluids market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of heat transfer fluids

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to heat transfer fluids

Table of contents

Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Benefit

1.3 Market Segment

2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Economy

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5. Global Market for Heat Transfer Fluids by Product

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Glycol-based Fluids

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Silicones

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Hydrocarbon Oils

5.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

6. Global Market for Heat Transfer Fluids by Application

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Chemicals

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Oil & Gas

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Automotive

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Plastics

6.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Pharmaceuticals

6.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.7 Power

6.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

7. Global Market for Heat Transfer Fluids by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2.2 North America: Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Country

7.2.2.1 United States

7.2.2.2 Canada

7.2.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3.2 Europe: Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Country

7.3.2.1 Germany

7.3.2.2 France

7.3.2.3 United Kingdom

7.3.2.4 Italy

7.3.2.5 Rest of The Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Country

7.4.2.1 China

7.4.2.2 India

7.4.2.3 Japan

7.4.2.4 South Korea

7.4.2.5 ASEAN Countries

7.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5.2 MEA: Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Country

7.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia

7.5.2.2 South Africa

7.5.2.3 Turkey

7.6 South America

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6.2 South America: Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Country

7.6.2.1 Brazil

7.6.2.2 Argentina

7.6.2.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Share

8.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

9. Key Competitor Profiles

9.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation

9.2 Total S.A.

9.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

9.4 Chevron Corporation

9.5 Dow Inc.

9.6 Eastman Chemical Company

9.7 Paratherm Corporation

9.8 Sinopec

9.9 Wacker-Chemie AG

9.10 Elkem ASA

9.11 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

9.12 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

10. Patent Analysis

10.1 Patent Statistics

10.2 Regional Analysis

10.3 Trends Analysis

