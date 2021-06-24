Global Heat-Shrink Tubing Industry Growth and Development till 2027 Analysis Report
The factors that are likely to drive this market are government initiatives to extend and upgrade T&D systems, as well as continuous improvements in global power generation capacity. The heat-shrink tubing market is projected to be dominated by the low-voltage segment. In low voltage cables, a heat-shrink tube is a significant component for the distribution of electricity in the 1–1.1 kV voltage range. The growing use of heat-shrinkable tubes for cable insulation and sealing is expected to boost market demand. During the forecast era, the polyolefin segment is expected to be the fastest growing heat-shrink tubing industry. The polyolefin segment generates more sales than the other segments and hence has a larger market share. Polyolefins are flame and abrasion resistant, extremely resilient, and have excellent chemical, physical, and electrical properties. Because of its flame-retardant or non-flammable properties, cross-linked polyolefin is used in the aerospace and military industries, which is expected to increase demand in the industry. The utilities market is projected to be the most lucrative for heat-shrink tubing. The heat-shrink tubing market is expected to be driven by investments in T&D infrastructure and protection for wires and cables against harmful environmental elements. During the forecast era, Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest heat-shrink tubing market. Government measures to extend and upgrade T&D systems, as well as an ongoing rise in global power generation capacity, are expected to fuel market demand globally. Asia Pacific was also the market with the fastest growth. During the forecast era, China and India are expected to develop rapidly.
Key Market Players include TE Connectivity ABB, 3M, TE Connectivity, Sumitomo Electric, Hellermanntyton, Alpha Wire, Qualtek, Insultab, Woer, Guanghai Materials, Changchun Heat Shrinkable Materials, Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material.
The Heat-Shrink Tubing Market report has been categorized as below
By Voltage
- Low Voltage
- Medium Voltage
- High Voltage
By Material
- Polyolefin
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
- Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)
- Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA)
- Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)
- Others
By End-User
- Utilities
- Automotive
- Food & Beverage
- Chemical
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
