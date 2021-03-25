Global Heart Failure Disease Market Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast 2025

According to Research report titled a??Global Heart Failure Disease Market Analysis, 2020a??, the Global Heart Failure Disease market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% during 2020-25 on account of various factors which affect the heart, such as lack of balanced diet, lack of exercise, modifications in lifestyles, increasing work stress, unhealthy weight fluctuations, and rising smoking and alcohol consumption among people.

Moreover, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are a major cause that lead to heart failure. Therefore, an increase in the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases across regions is projected to drive the revenue growth of Heart Failure Disease market globally.

North America Dominated the Overall Market

North America captured a considerable market share in the global Heart Failure Disease market in 2020 owing to the high costs related to the treatment of the disease in the country. The total cost of care for heart failures for the US population surged from USD 30.7 billion in 2012 to USD 43.6 billion in 2020 and it is anticipated to increase up to USD 69.7 billion by 2030.

According to the American Heart Association, the number of people diagnosed with heart failure is projected to increase by 46% by 2030, resulting in more than 8 million people with heart failure.

Along with this, the number of CVDs in Americans is expected to increase to 131.2 million by 2035 which is 45% of the total U.S. population. It can be safely assumed that heart-related diseases are the leading cause of death in the United States. Hence, this would strongly attribute toward the growth of Heart Failure Disease market in the near future as stated in the Research research report a??Global Heart Failure Disease Market Analysis, 2020a??.

According to Research, the key players with a considerable market share Global Heart Failure Disease market include AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cytokinetics, Amgen, Merck, Novartis, Renova Therapeutics, Servier, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Pfizer etc. To have a strong foothold in the market, the companies are launching products in the market to gain a competitive edge over other market players.

Market Outlook, Segmentation and Statistics

a?? Global Heart Failure Disease Market Overview

a?? Global Heart Failure Disease Startups Ecosystem

a?? Impact of COVID-19

a?? Market Size & Analysis

o By Revenues (USD Million)

a?? Market Share & Analysis

o By Treatment Types

i?? Drug

i?? Beta Blockers

i?? Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

i?? Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

i?? Diuretics

i?? Inotropic Agents

i?? Aldosterone Antagonist

i?? Calcium Channel Blockers

i?? Others (Milrinone and Flosequinan, etc.)

i?? Surgery

i?? Medical Devices

i?? Ventricular Assist Device (VAD)

i?? Pacemaker

i?? Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICD)

i?? Continuous Positive Air Pressure Device (CPAP)

i?? Bi-Level Positive Air Pressure Device (BiPAP)

i?? Heart Pumps

o By Diagnostic Test

i?? Blood Test

i?? Electrocardiogram (ECG)

i?? Echocardiogram

i?? Chest X-ray

i?? CT Scan & MRI

i?? Others (Myocardial Biopsy, stress test, etc.)

o By Age Group

i?? Upto 30 years

i?? 31 – 64 years

i?? 65 Years & Above

o By Gender

i?? Male

i?? Female

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the historical year, base year and forecast year considered in the research report on Global Heart Failure Disease Market? The historical data has been provided since 2015, while the base year is 2019 and the data is forecast up-to 2025. What are the units or denomination for measuring market value and volume in the report? The market size/industry size or the market value is measured in terms of USD Million. What would be the growth rate or CAGR of Global Heart Failure Disease Market during 2020-25? The growth rate of Global Heart Failure Disease Market during 2020-25 is forecast to be around 12.5%. Who are the key competitors or players operating in Global Heart Failure Disease Market? AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cytokinetics, Amgen, Merck, Novartis, Renova Therapeutics, Servier, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Pfizer etc., are few of the leading players in the Global Heart Failure Disease Market. Which age group segment would emerge as an opportunity area for players in Global Heart Failure Disease Market? Above 65-year segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period and maintain its significant market share. Which region would emerge as an opportunity area for players in Global Heart Failure Disease Market? The North America grabbed a significant market share continue to grow at a highest CAGR, presenting immense opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of Global Heart Failure Disease Market.

