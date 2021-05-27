Global Hearing Aids Market Is Set for a Potential Growth Worldwide ||Horentek, RION CO. Ltd, William Demant Holding A/S, Amplifon, Starkey, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Cochlear Ltd
Global Hearing aids market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Hearing Aids market document takes into view a number of key manufacturers which are based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc. It suggests that, with the rising industrialization, there is an enormous increase in the daily production and consumption of data on a global basis. This market research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Estimating the unstructured data collected to prepare this report, is very challenging if dealt with the traditional data sorting and storage method. Hearing Aids market analysis report presents an actionable vision to key participants working on it.
Some of the major players operating in this market are WIDEX A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Sonova, Sivantos Pte. Ltd, Microson, Horentek, RION CO. Ltd, William Demant Holding A/S, Amplifon, Starkey, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Cochlear Ltd., SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC., Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Arphi Electronics Private Limited, Zounds Hearing and many others.
Report synopsis
- To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Hearing Aids Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
Drivers: Brazil Hearing Aids Market
- Rising cases of hearing loss and disorders
- Continuous development of the digital hearing aids
Restraint:
- High cost of hearing aids
Opportunity:
- Growing demand of the cochlear implants
Challenge:
- Lack of awareness regarding hearing aids
Segmentation: Global Hearing Aids Market
Global hearing aids market is segmented into five notable segments which are product, device types, type of hearing loss, patient type and distribution channel.
- On the basis of product, the market is segmented into hearing aid devices and hearing implants.
- In February 2018, In February, SONOVA and the brands of the company together Phonak and Advanced Bionics announced the introduction of new MultiBeam Technology a microphone technology used in the hearing aid and provides the better hearing capability in the noise and provides better speech recognization
- On the basis of device types, the market is segmented into digital hearing aids and analog hearing aids.
- In August 2018, William Demant Holding A/S and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) entered into a partnership in hearing healthcare. This strategy would help the company to expand their company and enhance the customer base
- On the basis of type of hearing loss, the market is segmented into sensorineural hearing loss and conductive hearing loss.
- In December 2018, Sivantos Pte. Ltd announced the strategic partnership with Clearwater Clinical Limited (Canada). The partnership will expand the audiologists with innovative audiometer improves customer experience
- On the basis of patient type, the market is segmented into adults and pediatrics.
- In January 2019, GN STORE NORD A S (Denmark), announced the launch of hearing solution which can adapt the hearing aid users and their preferences in any sound environment. GN’s artificial intelligence (AI) solution provides virtual assistance. The launch of the solution assures the safety and helps customers to meet their challenges and need
- On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into large retail chains, manufacturer owned retail chains, public and others.
- In January 2019, Starkey Hearing Technologies unveiled three new revolutionary advancements within the Livio AI technology such as Fall Detection & Alerts, Thrive Virtual Assistant and Heart Rate Measurement. This strategy helped in the expansion of product portfolio and in the product development of the company.
