Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market Is Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion By 2027||Aramark, MTM, Inc., Piedmont Health, Watts Healthcare, FirstGroup America, Inc., ERS Transition Ltd, Centene Corporation

Healthcare transportation services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 3.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness among the patients regarding the benefits of transportation services will help in boosting the growth of the market.

The Healthcare Transportation Services report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2027. The data included in this Healthcare Transportation Services report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Healthcare Transportation Services report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

The major players covered in the healthcare transportation services market report are AMR, Xpress Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Inc., ATS Healthcare., Molina Healthcare, Inc., DHL International GmbH, Crothall Healthcare, Aramark, MTM, Inc., Piedmont Health, Watts Healthcare, FirstGroup America, Inc., ERS Transition Ltd, Centene Corporation, WellMed Medical Management Inc., MEDSPEED, Mobile Care Group, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare transportation services market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, healthcare transportation services market is segmented into medical transportation, non-medical transportation. Medical transportation has been further segmented into medical end-users, incubator transport, mobile treatment facilities, and patient transport. Medical end-users have been further sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, over the counter (otc) end-users, and cosmetics. Patient transport has been further sub segmented into emergency, non-emergency, mental health transport, and intensive care patient transport. Non-medical transportation has been further segmented into mailroom services, event covers, medical repatriation services, courier services, and others.

Healthcare transportation services market has also been segmented based on the end user into private paying customers, hospitals, medical centers, nursing care facilities, and airport shuttle.

Healthcare Transportation Services Market Country Level Analysis

Healthcare transportation services market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the healthcare transportation services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the healthcare transportation services market due to the increasing number of population in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing spending by the government for the improvement of healthcare services.

