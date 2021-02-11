Global Healthcare Service Robots Market to grow with a CAGR of 27.2% from 2019 to 2025

The global healthcare service robots market in 2019 was valued at USD 465.0 million and is proactively expected to rise to USD 2,900.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period. The industry is multiplying due to increasing investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, the focus on controlling hospital-acquired infections, and deployment of healthcare service robots during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/healthcare-service-robots-market/request-sample

Competitive Landscape

Number of robotic companies can be listed as manufacturers of robotic systems and industrial robotic companies such as collaborative robots or cobots dominate the global medical services robots. Companies work continuously with academic and medical organizations to extend the field of the service robot.

The sector has seen some 59 amazing innovations over the last five years (January 2016-June 2020). This included 33 product releases and developments, including 20 synergistic operations 2 mergers and acquisitions, and 4 funding activities. In addition to expanding the global presence and supply, most businesses are substantially creating new products for the restructuring of the marketplace. New deals are also the dominant tactics of the contributors. The key reasons behind the region’s remarkable growth rates are evolution and rapidly evolving lifestyle scenario.

Global Healthcare Service Robots Market Forecast

Due to the growing investment in health infrastructure growth, the industry is increasing in number, the emphasis on managing hospitably acquired infections, and the use of robots during the latest coronavirus pandemic. The area of health care also discusses the future technologies of robotic systems for example, artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms and sensors. It is therefore predicted that in the next five years these developments will have an important effect on the demand of healthcare robots and the market is expected to expand multiplies.

Global Healthcare Service Robots Market in Pandemic:

The ongoing COVID 19 pandemics has resulted in global demand for medical infrastructure disinfections care and faster operations. As there have been substantial rises in the footfall in hospitals and other health facilities, the Governing Authority has had to explore technical solutions to improve the global infrastructure for it to provide better care.

There has been an enormous interest in using robotics to help tackle the outbreak of COVID-19, and that for good reason: More robots indicate less interaction between people, which ensures that less health workers would get sick. This also decreases transmission to the population and uses less supplies of the PPE. Meanwhile, telemedicine has been growing sharply to allow doctors and nurses to reach patients without the risk of being infected. And even though robots have not communicated with patients so far, it is not so far-fetched to imagine a potential future.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/healthcare-service-robots-market/customize-report

Market Segmentation

Based on the applications

Applications from Neurology

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Laparoscopic

Others



Based on Product type

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Robots for Telemedicine

Robots for Pharmacy and Hospital Automation

Robots for Non-Invasive Radiation and Robotic Catheters

Based on component segmentation:

Security Systems

Locomotive Systems

Interface Applications

Software Platforms

Power Resources and Visualization Systems



Geographic distribution

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Key players in the global healthcare robot’s market:

Hocoma

Irobot Corporation

Hansen Medical Inc

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

Titan Medical Inc

Accuray Inc

Intuitive Surgical Inc

MAKO Surgical Corp

ZOLL Medical Corp

Varian Medical Systems

Kirby Lester LLC

Mazor Robotics Ltd

Aurora Biomed Inc

Roche Holding AG

Biotek Instruments Inc

About VynZ Research :

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com