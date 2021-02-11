Global Healthcare Service Robots Market to grow with a CAGR of 27.2% from 2019 to 2025
The global healthcare service robots market in 2019 was valued at USD 465.0 million and is proactively expected to rise to USD 2,900.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period. The industry is multiplying due to increasing investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, the focus on controlling hospital-acquired infections, and deployment of healthcare service robots during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Competitive Landscape
Number of robotic companies can be listed as manufacturers of robotic systems and industrial robotic companies such as collaborative robots or cobots dominate the global medical services robots. Companies work continuously with academic and medical organizations to extend the field of the service robot.
The sector has seen some 59 amazing innovations over the last five years (January 2016-June 2020). This included 33 product releases and developments, including 20 synergistic operations 2 mergers and acquisitions, and 4 funding activities. In addition to expanding the global presence and supply, most businesses are substantially creating new products for the restructuring of the marketplace. New deals are also the dominant tactics of the contributors. The key reasons behind the region’s remarkable growth rates are evolution and rapidly evolving lifestyle scenario.
Global Healthcare Service Robots Market Forecast
Due to the growing investment in health infrastructure growth, the industry is increasing in number, the emphasis on managing hospitably acquired infections, and the use of robots during the latest coronavirus pandemic. The area of health care also discusses the future technologies of robotic systems for example, artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms and sensors. It is therefore predicted that in the next five years these developments will have an important effect on the demand of healthcare robots and the market is expected to expand multiplies.
Global Healthcare Service Robots Market in Pandemic:
The ongoing COVID 19 pandemics has resulted in global demand for medical infrastructure disinfections care and faster operations. As there have been substantial rises in the footfall in hospitals and other health facilities, the Governing Authority has had to explore technical solutions to improve the global infrastructure for it to provide better care.
There has been an enormous interest in using robotics to help tackle the outbreak of COVID-19, and that for good reason: More robots indicate less interaction between people, which ensures that less health workers would get sick. This also decreases transmission to the population and uses less supplies of the PPE. Meanwhile, telemedicine has been growing sharply to allow doctors and nurses to reach patients without the risk of being infected. And even though robots have not communicated with patients so far, it is not so far-fetched to imagine a potential future.
Market Segmentation
Based on the applications
- Applications from Neurology
- Cardiology
- Orthopedic
- Laparoscopic
- Others
Based on Product type
- Surgical Robots
- Rehabilitation Robots
- Robots for Telemedicine
- Robots for Pharmacy and Hospital Automation
- Robots for Non-Invasive Radiation and Robotic Catheters
Based on component segmentation:
- Security Systems
- Locomotive Systems
- Interface Applications
- Software Platforms
- Power Resources and Visualization Systems
Geographic distribution
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Key players in the global healthcare robot’s market:
- Hocoma
- Irobot Corporation
- Hansen Medical Inc
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc
- Titan Medical Inc
- Accuray Inc
- Intuitive Surgical Inc
- MAKO Surgical Corp
- ZOLL Medical Corp
- Varian Medical Systems
- Kirby Lester LLC
- Mazor Robotics Ltd
- Aurora Biomed Inc
- Roche Holding AG
- Biotek Instruments Inc
