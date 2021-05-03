Global Healthcare Service Robots Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2025) The global healthcare service robots market in 2019 was valued at USD 465.0 million and is proactively expected to rise to USD 2,900.0 million by 2025.

The global healthcare service robots market in 2019 was valued at USD 465.0 million and is proactively expected to rise to USD 2,900.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period. The industry is multiplying due to increasing investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, the focus on controlling hospital-acquired infections, and the deployment of healthcare service robots during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For Free Sample Report-https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/healthcare-service-robots-market/request-sample

Geographic distribution

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

In general, North America is the market leader for medical robots because of the increased patient awareness of the use of modern, advanced technologies that pave the way for massive potential growth in this area. In the future, the market will be rising more rapidly, primarily because of the high level of medical initial investments in the USA. The European zone in terms of market share is led by North America. Since creative policies to enhance the well-being and public health of European governments are being implemented, Europe expects to expand considerably soon. The Asia-Pacific region with its fast-changing medical infrastructure is the other region of high growth in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the key reasons for the remarkable growth rates in this area are rising disposable income levels, technological advances, and rapidly evolving lifestyle scenarios.

Key players in the global healthcare robot’s market:

• Hocoma

• Irobot Corporation

• Hansen Medical Inc

• Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

• Titan Medical Inc

• Accuray Inc

• Intuitive Surgical Inc

• MAKO Surgical Corp

• ZOLL Medical Corp

• Varian Medical Systems

• Kirby Lester LLC

• Mazor Robotics Ltd

• Aurora Biomed Inc

• Roche Holding AG

• Biotek Instruments Inc

For Customization Request – https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/healthcare-service-robots-market/customize-report

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

VynZ Research is a global market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. We have a recognized trajectory record and our research database is used by many renowned companies and institutions in the world to strategize and revolutionize business opportunities. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT, and other emerging technologies. READ MORE…