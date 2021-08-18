Global Healthcare Reimbursement Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global healthcare reimbursement market is expected to decline from $15.19 billion in 2020 to $12.98 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -14.5%. The decline is due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The healthcare reimbursement market is expected to reach $23.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%.

The healthcare reimbursement market consists of sales of healthcare reimbursement services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide healthcare reimbursement services, which include the payment that hospitals, diagnostic facilities, doctors, or other health care providers receive for providing medical service to people. The healthcare reimbursement for a person’s health care expenses is mostly covered partially or fully by the government or a health insurer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The healthcare reimbursement market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the healthcare reimbursement market are UnitedHealth Group, Aviva, Allianz, CVS Health, BNP Paribas, Aetna, Nippon Life Insurance, WellCare Health Plans, AgileHealthInsurance, and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

The global healthcare reimbursement market is segmented –

1) By Claims: Underpaid, Full Paid

2) By Payers: Private Payers, Public Payers

3) By Service Provider: Physician Office, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

The healthcare reimbursement market report describes and explains the global healthcare reimbursement market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The healthcare reimbursement report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global healthcare reimbursement market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global healthcare reimbursement market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

