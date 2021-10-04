Global Healthcare Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global market for healthcare reached a value of nearly $8452.0 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.31% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% to nearly $11908.9 billion by 2022.

The healthcare market consists of sales of healthcare services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide human healthcare services, or that provide veterinary healthcare service to pets, farm animals and animals kept in zoos and wildlife parks, or that manufacture and sell pharmaceutical drugs used to treat diseases, or that manufacture biologics to treat and prevent microbial diseases and cancer, or that manufacture medical equipment which are used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of medical conditions.

The healthcare market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the healthcare market are National Health Service, Kaiser Permanente, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis AG

The healthcare market is segmented by type and by geography.

By Type – The healthcare market can be segmented by type into

a) Healthcare Services

b) Pharmaceutical Drugs

c) Medical Equipment

d) Biologics

e) Veterinary Healthcare

By Type Of Healthcare Services – The healthcare services market can be segmented by type into

a) Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services

b) Medical Laboratory Services

c) Diagnostic Imaging Centers

d) Dental Services

e) Nursing Care

f) Hospitals And Clinics

g) Physicians And Other Health Practitioners

h) All Other Ambulatory Health Care Services

By Type Of Dental Services – The healthcare services market can be segmented by type of dental services into

a) General Dentistry

b) Oral Surgery

c) Orthodontics And Prosthodontics

By Type Of Nursing Care – The healthcare services market can be segmented by type of nursing care into

a) Home Health Care Providers

b) Nursing Care Facilities

c) Group Care Homes

d) Retirement Communities

By Type Of Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities – The healthcare services market can be segmented by type of residential substance abuse and mental health facilities into

a) Residential Mental Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities

b) Substance Abuse Centers

By Type Of Hospitals And Clinics – The healthcare services market can be segmented by type of hospitals and clinics into

a) Hospitals

b) Clinics

By Type Of Physicians And Other Health Practitioners – The healthcare services market can be segmented by type of physicians and other health practitioners into

a) Specialist Doctors

b) Primary Care Doctors

c) Physical Therapists

d) Optometrists

e) Chiropractors

f) Podiatrists

By Type of Pharmaceutical Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type into

a) Cardiovascular Drugs

b) Dermatology Drugs

c) Gastrointestinal Drugs

d) Genito-Urinary Drugs

e) Hematology Drugs

f) Anti-Infective Drugs

g) Metabolic Disorders Drugs

h) Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs

i) Central Nervous System Drugs

j) Oncology Drugs

k) Ophthalmology Drugs

l) Respiratory Diseases Drugs

By Type of Oncology Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type of oncology drugs into

a) Lung Cancer Drugs

b) Pancreatic Cancer Drugs

c) Breast Cancer Drugs

d) Prostate Cancer Drugs

e) Ovarian Cancer Drugs

f) Colorectal Cancer Drugs

g) Gastric Cancer Drugs

h) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs

i) Kidney Cancer Drugs

j) Brain Tumor Drugs

k) Thyroid Cancer Drugs

l) Skin Cancer Drugs

m) Bladder Cancer Drugs

n) Cervical Cancer Drugs

o) Blood Cancer Drugs

p) Others (Kaposi Sarcoma, AIDS-Related Lymphoma, Anal Cancer, Bone Cancer, Retinoblastoma, Testicular Cancer, Hepatocellular (Liver) Cancer, Mouth Cancer, Neuroblastoma)

By Type of Treatment – The oncology drugs market can be segmented by type of treatment into

a) Chemotherapy Drugs

b) Immunotherapy Or Biologic Therapy Or Biotherapy Drugs

c) Targeted Therapy Drugs

d) Hormone Therapy

e) Stem Cell Transplants

By Type of Cardiovascular Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type of cardiovascular drugs into

a) Anti-Hypertensive Drugs

b) Hypolipidemics

c) Anti Thrombotics

d) Other Drugs For Cardiovascular Diseases (Congestive Heart Failure, Anti-Arrhythmic And Anti-Anginal Drugs)

By Type of Central Nervous System Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type of central nervous system drugs into

a) Nervous System Drugs

b) Analgesics

c) Anti-Parkinson Drugs

d) Anesthetics

e) Anti-Epileptics

f) Other CNS Drugs

By Type of Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type of musculoskeletal disorders drugs into

a) Drugs For Rheumatoid Arthritis

b) Muscle Relaxants

c) Others – Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs

By Type of Anti-Infective Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type of anti-infective drugs into

a) Antibiotics

b) Antivirals

c) Antifungals

d) Others (Anthelminthic, Antiprotozoal)

By Type of Hematology Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type of hematology drugs into

a) Blood Products

b) Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs

By Type of Dermatology Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type in dermatology drugs into

a) Drugs For The Treatment Of Acne

b) Drugs For Dermatitis

c) Drugs For The Treatment Of Psoriasis

By Type of Metabolic Disorders Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type of metabolic disorders drugs into

a) Anti-Diabetics drugs

b) Anti-Thyroid Drugs

c) Others (Hyperparathyroidism, Hypopituitarism, Hypoadrenalism)

By Type of Respiratory Diseases Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type of respiratory diseases drugs into

a) Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs

b) Cough And Cold Preparations

By Type of Gastrointestinal Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type of gastrointestinal drugs into

a) Antacids

b) Antiulcerants

c) Vitamin And Minerals

d) Antiobesity

e) Antiemetics And Antinauseants

f) Antidiarrhoeal

By Type of Ophthalmology Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type of ophthalmology drugs into

a) Antiglaucoma Drugs

b) Dry Eye Medication

c) Other Ophthalmological Drugs (Retinal Disorders, Anti-Infectives/Allergy)

By Type of Genito-Urinary Drugs – The pharmaceutical drugs market can be segmented by type of genito-urinary drugs into

a) Hormonal Contraceptives

b) Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy

c) Drugs For Infertility

d) Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction

e) Drugs For Urinary Incontinence And Overactive Bladder

f) Drugs For Infections And Others

g) Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy

h) Diuretics

By Type of Medical Equipment – The healthcare market can be segmented by type of medical equipment into

a) In-Vitro Diagnostics

b) Dental Equipment And Supplies

c) Ophthalmic Devices

d) Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

e) Cardiovascular Devices

f) Hospital Supplies

g) Surgical Equipment

h) Orthopedic Devices

i) Patient Monitoring Devices

j) Diabetes Care Devices

k) Nephrology And Urology Devices

l) ENT Devices

m) Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices

n) Neurology Devices

o) Wound Care Devices

By Type of In-Vitro Diagnostics – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of in-vitro diagnostics devices into

a) Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment

b) Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment

c) Clinical Chemistry Diagnostics Devices And Equipment

d) Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment

e) Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment

f) Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment

g) Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment

h) Immunohematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment

By Type of Dental Equipment And Supplies Devices – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of dental equipment and supplies into

a) Therapeutic Dental Equipment

b) General Dental Devices And Equipment

c) Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment

d) Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment

By Type of Ophthalmic Devices – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of ophthalmic devices into

a) Vision Care Devices And Equipment

b) Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment

c) Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment

d) Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment

By Type of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment –

The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of in-vitro diagnostics device diagnostic imaging equipment s into a) X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment

b) Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment

c) Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment

d) Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment

e) Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment

f) Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment

By Type of Hospital Supplies – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of hospital supplies into

a) Disposable Hospital Supplies

b) Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants

c) Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment

d) Operating Room Equipment

By Type of Cardiovascular Devices – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of cardiovascular devices into

a) Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment

b) Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment

c) Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment

d) Defibrillator Devices And Equipment

e) Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment

f) Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment

g) Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment

h) Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment

By Type of Surgical Equipment – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of surgical equipment into

a) Surgical Sutures And Staples

b) Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment

c) Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment

By Type of Patient Monitoring Devices – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of patient monitoring devices into

a) Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices

b) Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment

c) Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment

d) Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment

By Type of Orthopedic Devices – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of orthopedic devices into

a) Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment

b) Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment

c) Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment

d) Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment

e) Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment

f) Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment

g) Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment

h) Orthopedic Prosthetics

i) Orthopedic Accessories

By Type of Diabetes Care Devices – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of diabetes care devices into

a) Blood Glucose Test Strips

b) Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors

c) Lancing Devices And Equipment

d) Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices And Equipment

e) Blood Glucose Meters

By Type of Nephrology And Urology Devices – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of nephrology and urology devices into

a) Dialysis Devices And Equipment

b) Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment

c) Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment

d) Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment

e) Endoscopy Devices And Equipment

By Type of ENT Devices – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of ENT devices into

a) Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment

b) Hearing Diagnostic Devices And Equipment

c) ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment

d) Hearing Implants

e) Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment

f) Nasal Splints

By Type of Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of anesthesia and respiratory devices into

a) Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic)

b) Anesthesia Machines

c) Anesthesia Disposables

d) Respiratory Disposables

By Type of Neurology Devices – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of neurology devices into

a) Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment

b) Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment

c) Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment

d) Neurostimulation Devices

By Type of Wound Care Devices – The medical equipment market can be segmented by type of wound care devices into

a) Traditional Adhesive Dressings

b) Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

c) Traditional Gauze Dressings

d) Advanced Wound Care Devices

By Type of Biologics – The healthcare market can be segmented by type of biologics into

a) Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS)

b) Therapeutic Proteins

c) Vaccines

By Type of Veterinary Healthcare – The healthcare market can be segmented by type of veterinary healthcare into

a) Veterinary Services

b) Animal Medicine

c) Veterinary Medical Equipment

The healthcare market report describes and explains the global healthcare market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The healthcare report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global healthcare market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global healthcare market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

