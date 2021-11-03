Global Healthcare Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global market for healthcare reached a value of nearly $8452.0 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.31% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% to nearly $11908.9 billion by 2022.

The healthcare market consists of sales of healthcare services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide human healthcare services, or that provide veterinary healthcare service to pets, farm animals and animals kept in zoos and wildlife parks, or that manufacture and sell pharmaceutical drugs used to treat diseases, or that manufacture biologics to treat and prevent microbial diseases and cancer, or that manufacture medical equipment which are used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of medical conditions.

The healthcare market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the healthcare market are National Health Service, Kaiser Permanente, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis AG

The healthcare market is segmented by type and by geography.

By Type – The healthcare market can be segmented by type into

a) Healthcare Services

b) Pharmaceutical Drugs

c) Medical Equipment

d) Biologics

e) Veterinary Healthcare

The healthcare market report describes and explains the global healthcare market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The healthcare report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global healthcare market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global healthcare market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

