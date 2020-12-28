 Global Healthcare IT Market Top Key Players Update, Global Trend and Forecast To 2027||Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG

The major players covered in the healthcare IT market report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GENERAL ELECTRIC, GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis.com, Ada Health GmbH,, among other domestic and global players.

Global Healthcare IT Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of solutions and services, component type, delivery mode and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of solutions and services, the market is segmented into solutions, HCIT outsourcing services and others. On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into software and hardware. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into providers and payers.



Global Healthcare IT Market Drivers:

The increase in technological know-how, growing volume of patient data, and demand for quick and efficient healthcare processes and systems will help in driving the growth of the healthcare IT market.

Increasing digitization in the healthcare industry and demand for value based care and rising cost of provision of healthcare services coupled with the increasing number of healthcare facilities will likely to accelerate the growth of the healthcare IT market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, high integration of the healthcare IT sector to overcome the issues regarding big data management and its safety will further boost the various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the healthcare IT market in the above mentioned forecast period.

IT Infrastructural constraints in the developing countries will likely to hamper the growth of the healthcare IT market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Key Points:

Epic Systems Corporation is going to dominate the global healthcare IT market followed by McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Carestream Health and Siemens AG.

The HCIT outsourcing services segment is dominating the global healthcare IT market.

Medical image processing and analysis systems segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

North America dominates the healthcare IT market due to high utilization of technological advancements in the field of healthcare, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing business expansion and awareness among the healthcare providers.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

