Global Healthcare IT Market is projected to reach USD 125.23 with a CAGR of 10.7 % by 2026

The global healthcare IT market was at USD 66.23 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 125.23 with a CAGR of 10.7 % by 2026. The growth of the market is heavily credited to the increasing concern of several nations in respect of public healthcare, record-keeping, data maintenance, and storage of patient data. The rising demand for tech-enabled healthcare solutions and communication devices among healthcare providers, patients, and their attendants are going to be a significant growth factor for the relevant market in the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Chronic diseases such as heart ailments, cancer, and diabetes are rising worldwide owing to an increase in the elderly population, changes in lifestyle, deteriorating environmental factors, and pollution. Such chronic conditions call for long-term medical attention. Moreover, a majority of chronic diseases are also potentially debilitating. In response to these growing concerns, some health care organizations are instituting chronic disease management (CDM) with the help of healthcare IT. These programs will help reduce the incidences of preventable hospitalizations and also prevent adverse events by managing the health of patients with chronic conditions more effectively and comprehensively. Many organizations are implementing health information technology (health IT) to facilitate their chronic disease management programs. This would drive the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

Artificial intelligence to integrate with Healthcare

With time, the demand for performing tasks promptly and effectively, while providing valuable insights, is growing by leaps and bounds in the healthcare industry. The companies are looking to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the latest technology to analyze big data sets with predictive analysis. 30% of the healthcare cost is associated with administrative tasks. With AI, some of these tasks can be automated to reduce labor costs and save money. Fitness products such as FitBits and Smart Watches use AI technology to analyze data and alert users and their physicians about potential health issues and risks. Moreover, by integrating AI in healthcare research studies, researchers are trying to analyze the neurological codes. For example, by using Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) backed by AI, researchers are trying to decode the neural activities associated with the intended movement of a particular body part so as to control the movement of that particular body part manually. This shows how much AI can contribute to the healthcare IT market in the upcoming years. IT giants like IBM and Google are already using AI for the healthcare industry. For example, IBM’s Watson is used for determining the treatment location for cancer patients, while Google Cloud’s Healthcare API makes it easier for HealthCare apps to collect, store and access the health data of the customers.

Competitive Landscape

Key significant players for the global healthcare IT market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare Limited, McKesson Health Solutions LLC, Philips Healthcare Informatics, Inc., amongst several others.

Recent Developments

In January 2021, athenahealth and Humana announced their multi-year collaboration deal. The collaboration is to deliver value-added member insights through athenahealth’s electronic health record (EHR) software, AthenaClinicals.

In December 2020, DRX-Compass X-ray system, developed by Carestream, was installed at Edward-Elmhurst Health Hospital in Naperville. The system supports mid-tier hospitals and medical imaging centers worldwide. The system also offers a flexible and scalable approach to digital imaging, increases workflow efficiency and reduces cost.

In November 2020, eMDs and Homecare Homebase (HCHB) announced their partnership. As part of the partnership HCHB will offer integrated EHR solutions for home care/hospice facilities and care providers.

In January 2020, Agfa-Gevaert Group and Dedalus Holding S.p.A announced that they have signed the share purchase agreement. As part of the agreement, Dedalus Holdings would acquire 100% of the Business at an enterprise value of 975 million euros in the DACH region (Austria, Germany, and Switzerland), France, and Brazil.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Application, By Region Key Players Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare Limited, McKesson Health Solutions LLC, Philips Healthcare Informatics, Inc.

By Application

Electronic Health Record

Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

Electronic Prescribing Systems

PACS, Laboratory Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems

Tele-Healthcare, Others

By Region

The Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

The Middle-East & Africa

Latin America



