Global Healthcare IoT Security Market || keyplayers Deutsche Telekom AG, EUROTECH SPA, Fortinet Inc., and IBM Corporation.

The report “Global Healthcare IoT Security Market, By Solutions (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Content Security, Application Security, and Cloud Security), By Services (Consulting Services, Risk Assessment Services, Designs & Integration Services, Managed Security Services, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Growth in security concern and data privacy among consumers is the major driving factor for the growth of the global healthcare IoT security market. Additionally, increasing government concern about information security over the healthcare IoT security is another boosting factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing usage of the devices for the management and to monitor the various diseases like cardiovascular, and other diseases which are the boosting factor for the growth of the target market. According to the data published by WHO (World’s Health Organization), globally in 2016, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the main cause of death, around 17.9 million people died due to CVDs, which represented 31% of all deaths. Furthermore, a rise in the proliferation of the cybercrimes in the healthcare sector is fueling factor for the growth of the target market.

Key Highlights:

In March 2016, Symantec Corp. has launched the worldwide “Encryption Everywhere” a website security package available through web hosting providers. Encryption Everywhere will help web hosting providers assimilate encryption into websites.

In November 2015, Merck, the leading science and Technology Company acquired Sigma-Aldrich for USD 17 billion.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global healthcare IoT security market accounted for US$ 24.57 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on solution, services, and region.

By solution, the global healthcare IoT security market is segmented into network security, endpoint security, content security, application security, and cloud security. The network security segment accounts for the major revenue generator because nowadays the ageing population needs to wear networked devices such as an insulin pump, pacemaker, and others.

By services, the global market is segmented into consulting services, risk assessment services, designs & integration services, managed security services, and others.

By region, North America is projected to account for major revenue share in the global market, due to early adoption of IoT technology by end-use industries and presence of major key players in countries in this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Healthcare IoT Security Market”, By Solutions (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Content Security, Application Security, and Cloud Security), By Services (Consulting Services, Risk Assessment Services, Designs & Integration Services, Managed Security Services, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global healthcare IoT security market includes Agile Cybersecurity Solutions, LLC., ARM Holding PLC, Software Groups, Check Point Software Technology, Cisco System, Inc., Dell Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, EUROTECH SPA, Fortinet Inc., and IBM Corporation.

