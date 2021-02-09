Global Healthcare Interoperability Market Analysis of Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2027 InterSystems Corporation, Orion Health group of companies, Allscripts Healthcare LLC

Healthcare Interoperability Market research report aids in achieving a sustainable growth in the market, by providing a well-versed, specific and most relevant product and market information. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis. The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the Healthcare Interoperability market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global Healthcare Interoperability market. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The global Healthcare Interoperability report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.

Global healthcare interoperability market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the better population management with these services as well as the increased usage of EHR software by the healthcare providers.

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Healthcare Interoperability Market?

InterSystems Corporation

Orion Health group of companies

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

Infor; Cerner Corporation

iNTERFACEWARE Inc.

NXGN Management

Healthcare interoperability essentially is the co-working of healthcare information systems and technological services. This ability is provided by interacting between various healthcare databases, technological services to result in better delivery of healthcare services. This involves exchange of information, medicine practices and communication between physicians over software/applications.

Market Drivers

Increasing need to deliver patient specialized healthcare services according to the unique need of every individual, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased levels of expenditure incurred & initiatives taken by the government to deliver improving the healthcare services, this is expected to foster growth in the market

Growing requirement to reduce the costs of healthcare incurred, is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the market

Increased usage of healthcare IT services and unique patient information in the North America and European region, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding unavailability of completely compatible interoperability offerings, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Absence of any set standardizations & regulations regarding the usage of these technologies, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of technically skilled professionals for the integration and maintenance of these systems due to a complicated set-up coupled with high costs associated, is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Market Segmentation Covered in the report:-

By Software Type

Integrated

Standalone

By Model Type

Centralized

Hybrid

Decentralized

By Interoperability Level

Foundational Interoperability

Structural Interoperability

Semantic Interoperability

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Health Catalyst announced that they had completed the acquisition of Medicity, expanding their consumer base along with the locations serviced. They will be able to provide their offerings to a greater number of healthcare providers, facilities to physicians and patients. Due to the combined capabilities of both the companies, they will be able to offer better healthcare services resulting in better quality at a lower cost.

In January 2018, Epic Systems Corporation announced the launch of “One Virtual System Worldwide”, a communicative interface for physicians, clinics, organizations where the exchange of data & interaction between them is available. This will enable not just viewing the data available at their disposal rather involve exchange of valuable information that will help in providing specialized healthcare services according to each individual requirement.

Further Key Aspects Of The Report Indicate:

Chapter 1: Market Definition and Segment by Type, End-Use & Major Regions Market Size

Chapter 2: Global Production & Consumption Healthcare Interoperability Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 3: Europe Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 4: America Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 5: Asia Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 6: Africa Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 7: Global Healthcare Interoperability Market Forecast by Type, End-Use and Region

Chapter 8: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin, news etc.

Chapter 9: Healthcare Interoperability Market Competition by Companies and Market Concentration Ratio

Chapter 10: Market Impact by Covid-19.

Chapter 11: Industry Summary

Continued…………

