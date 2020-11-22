Global Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2027||Open Text Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation., Infor, NXGN Management, LLC, Orion Health group of companies

The market parameters of Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions report are of immense use to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Key data and information used while forming this report has been gathered from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. This market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which deals with several market dynamics. Healthcare IT industry can achieve great benefits with Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and assist to make better decisions.

HEALTHCARE INFORMATION EXCHANGE (HIE) SOLUTIONS MARKET IS EXPECTED TO GAIN MARKET GROWTH IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2020 TO 2027. DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSES THE MARKET TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 9.65% IN THE ABOVE-MENTIONED FORECAST PERIOD.

The major players covered in the healthcare information exchange (HIE) solutions market report are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation., Infor, NXGN Management, LLC, Orion Health group of companies, Arcadia Solutions, LLC, CareEvolution, Inc., Oracle, Optum, Inc, eClinicalWorks, IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, among other domestic and global players.

Global Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

By Setup Type

(Private HIE, Public HIE),

Type

(Directed Exchange, Query-Based Exchange, Consumer-Mediated Exchange),

Implementation Model

(Hybrid Model, Centralized/Consolidated Models, Decentralized/Federated Model),

Application

(Web Portal Development, Workflow Management, Secure Messaging, Internal Interfacing, Others),

Solutions

(Portal Centric, Messaging Centric, Platform Centric),

End- Users

(Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmacies),

Component

(Enterprise Master Person Index, Healthcare Provider Directory, Record Locator Service, Clinical Data Repository, Other),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

