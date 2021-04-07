Global Healthcare Gamification Market to Gain Substantial Traction through 2027: Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of36.1% in the Forecast Period

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global healthcare gamification market was worth USD 3,948.5 Million in the year 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.1%, earning revenue of around USD 32,542.4 Million by the end of 2027. Gamification has been prevalent in several industries like education, banking, e-commerce, etc. But it has recently garnered attention in the healthcare industry because of the various benefits it offers. Healthcare professionals are constantly using smartphones and other technologies to monitor the wellbeing of their patients and solve their fitness-related issues. Furthermore, clinicians are increasingly using gamification solutions such as monitoring devices and apps to collect patient vitals, increase interaction, and improve overall patient outcomes. These factors are driving the global healthcare gamification market, which is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Changing Lifestyle and Health Awareness is the Key Driving Factor for Global Healthcare Gamification Market Growth

Changing lifestyle, which according to healthcare providers, is extremely unhealthy, is increasing the incidence of severe chronic diseases and mental disorders, even at a young age. Therefore, people nowadays are increasingly using gamified solutions to monitor their health and overall vitality as they become more conscious and put more effort into preserving their health.The stigma around mental health is also breaking down, and people are becoming more aware of their mental health.This is boosting the healthcare gamification market, as it provides several options for improving and tracking mental fitness.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Health Awareness Driving the Healthcare Gamification Market Forward

People nowadays are becoming more conscious of their well-being. Millennials and Generation Z are increasingly concerned about their mental wellbeing and, understandably, place a higher priority on it than work. This growing awareness is propelling the healthcare gamification market forward, as users are now capable of monitoring their health vitals through various devices and applications. Furthermore, it helps healthcare practitioners to enhance patient involvement and improve overall outcomes.

Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-healthcare-gamification-market/report-sample

Rising Adoption of Healthcare Devices Will Propel the Global Healthcare Gamification Market

The rise in demand for healthcare devices like Fitbit, the use of fitness and wellness apps, physical therapy, and rehabilitation apps are playing a major role in driving the growth of the healthcare gamification market. People are increasingly trusting and accepting of gamified solutions. Furthermore, digitized wellness has now become a trend in which people wear Fitbits and smartwatches as accessories, which is a key factor in the increasing demand for these products. The global healthcare gamification market will pick up momentum in the forecast period as a result of digital health trends.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of global healthcare gamification are Fitbit Inc., Ayogo Health Inc., Microsoft, Akili Interactive Labs, Hubbub Health, JawBone, Mango Health, Nike, Brunchball, EveryMove Inc., Cognifit, Cohero Health, Inc., Higi SH, LLC, MySugr, Rally Health, Inc., SuperBetter, LLC, Welltok, Inc., Reflexion Health, Inc., Syandus, and other prominent players.

In the healthcare gamification market, the key players dominate based on innovation and advanced technology they offer. Therefore, they often enter into partnerships with medical research firms to expand their services. Furthermore, small & medium-sized companies too are making a stronghold in the market. Additionally, regional companies are constantly expanding their capital investment to aim for global expansion as well as creating a brand reputation. Therefore, competition in the healthcare gamification market is quite tough but still promising for the new entrants.

Recent Development

l In 2020, OxfordVR won an award at MedTech Visionaries Award under the Apps and Software category for Best Mental Health Immersive Technology. OxfordVR is a UK-based virtual reality therapy provider, providing mental health services through the application of virtual reality. It primarily focuses on treating disorders and phobias. The research surrounding the use of VR in mental health treatments is headed by Danial Freeman, Prof. Of Clinical Psychology and NIHR Research Professor at the University of Oxford.

l Technology giant, Apple Inc, is speculated to launch AR for eyes. These AR contact lenses by Apple will offer customized power lenses for your eyes, which will give you the experience of both the real and the AR worlds. But since there is no official confirmation regarding the AR lenses, it is estimated to reach the hands of the general public sometime around 2030.

Scope of Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Product Service/Segmentation By Application, By Game-Type, By Product Type, By Region Key Players Fitbit Inc., Ayogo Health Inc., Microsoft, Akili Interactive Labs, Hubbub Health, JawBone, Mango Health, Nike, Brunchball, EveryMove Inc., Cognifit, Cohero Health, Inc., Higi SH, LLC, MySugr, Rally Health, Inc., SuperBetter, LLC, Welltok, Inc., Reflexion Health, Inc., Syandus, and other prominent Players.

By Application

Medical Management

Medical Training

Fitness Management

Physical Therapy

Others

By Game-Type

Casual Games

Serious Games

Exercise Games

By Product Type

Enterprise-Based Solutions

Consumer-Based Solutions

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-healthcare-gamification-market/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: