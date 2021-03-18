Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market 2027 Potential Scope For Growth In The Years: COTIVITI, INC., McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc

Data bridge Market research provides a report in which the Healthcare Fraud Detection market drivers and regulations are derived from a famous SWOT analysis technique. We’ve taken up their organization profiles to really understand those key gamers and types. The 2019-2026 production, intake, revenue, gross margin, cost, gross, market proportion, CAGR, and marketplace influencing factors of the Healthcare Fraud Detection marketplace within the worldwide level have been laid down on this record. The historical and forecast mandates for north the use, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin thus, the center east and Africa have been encompassed inside the local market segmentation. The Healthcare Fraud Detection document gives a much-attaining analysis of the Healthcare Fraud Detection marketplace by way of types, packages, gamers and regions. This file consists of all agency profiles for top gamers and types and consists of a synopsis of marketplace definition, classifications and marketplace trends.
Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 840.39 million to an estimated value of USD 6432.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising fraudulent activities is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the healthcare fraud detection market are IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., COTIVITI, INC., McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, CGI Inc., DXC Technology Company, Northrop Grumman, LexisNexis, Pondera Solutions, Wipro.
Market Drivers
Rising population adapting health insurance is driving the growth of this market
Increasing fraud and abuse on healthcare spending is another factor driving the market
Market Restraints
Less adoption of Healthcare Fraud Analytics is restraining the growth of this market.
Lack of skilled and trained profession is another factor restraining market
Features of the Report
- Key trends in the market place
- Major players and brands
- Drivers and restrains of the market
- Key developments in the market
- Challenges of market growth
Segmentation: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market
By Component
- Services
- Software
By Delivery Mode
- On-Premise Delivery Models
- On-Demand Delivery Models
By Type
- Descriptive Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Prescriptive Analytics
By Application
- Insurance Claims Review
- Post payment Review
- Prepayment Review
- Payment Integrity
- Other Application
By End- User
- Private Insurance Payers
- Public/Government Agencies
- Third-Party Service Providers
- Employers
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Insights of the Report
- To describe and forecast the Healthcare Fraud Detection market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Healthcare Fraud Detection market
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
