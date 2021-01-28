Global Healthcare Fabric Market Share Will Reach USD 31.29 Billion by 2030, at CAGR of 6.34%

Product Overview

Healthcare fabrics are specially coated fabrics manufactured with special chemicals that are either slowly released over time or are woven into the fabric itself. Healthcare fabrics are mainly designed to reduce the risk of contamination and to prevent microbes and the spread of infections and diseases on the fabric. These fabrics are created by using technologies including knitting, weaving, and non-weaving. Healthcare fabrics possess antimicrobial, flame resistant, non-carcinogenic and non-allergic properties. From patient gowns to bed linens, scrubs to privacy screens, health care fabrics are employed in almost every aspect of the healthcare industry.

Market Highlights

Global Healthcare Fabric Market to surpass USD 31.29 billion by 2030 from USD 16.93 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.34% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30.

The market is estimated to proliferate owing to increasing utilization of fabric in hygiene products and availability of improved quality healthcare fabric. Furthermore, the rising concern towards control of infection among the healthcare industry along with the significant demand for non-woven fabrics are contributing to the growth of the market.

Recent Highlights in Global Healthcare Fabric Market

In February 2019 , Honeywell launched Spectra Medical Grade (MG) fiber applicable in medical devices for use in minimally invasive procedures.

, Honeywell launched Spectra Medical Grade (MG) fiber applicable in medical devices for use in minimally invasive procedures. In May 2020, Freudenberg Group announced to manufacture mouth-nose masks for end-consumers. The company has combined its technical nonwoven expertise for in-house mask production, addressing the global demands for face masks

Global Healthcare Fabric Market: Segments

Non-woven Fabrics segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Healthcare Fabric market is segmented by fabric type into Non-woven, Woven, and Knitted. Non-woven Fabrics held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. Non-woven fabrics are highly used in hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products. They provide effective barriers against bacteria, hence making it possible to dispose of potentially contaminated items. They have excellent absorption properties, comfort, smoothness, low parameter elongation, and cost-effectiveness.

Global Healthcare Fabric Market: Key Players

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Freudenberg Group

Designtex,

Herman Miller

Standard Textile

Paramount Tech Fab Industries

Brentani

Arc-Com

Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd.

Architex International.

Other Prominent Players

Polypropylene segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Healthcare Fabric market is divided by Raw Material into Polypropylene, Polyester, Cotton, Viscose, Polyamide, and others. The polypropylene segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years owing to its application in personal hygiene, air filtration, and the medical industry. Polypropylene is utilized to manufacture the top sheet of hygiene products. Therefore, increasing demand for sanitary napkins and baby diapers is expected to drive the polypropylene segment during the forecast period.

Hygiene segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Healthcare Fabric market is divided by Application into Hygiene, Dressing, Clothing, Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery, and Others. The hygiene segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the increasing application of healthcare fabrics in the manufacturing of baby diapers and sanitary napkins. Furthermore, rising disposable income, growing awareness of feminine hygiene, and increasing birth rate are estimated to boost the market further.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Availability of high-quality healthcare fabrics

The availability of improved quality fabrics is influencing hospitals and medical centers to procure healthcare fabrics. Rapidly developing medical infrastructure, rising surgical procedures, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing awareness of better healthcare practices have accelerated the demand for high-quality fabrics in the healthcare industry. These fabrics are employed in various healthcare applications such as dressing products, privacy curtains, upholstery, blankets & bedding, surgical gowns & drapes to reduce the risk of infection.

Rising consumer awareness about hygienic products

With the increasing hygiene awareness among consumers, the demand for Healthcare Fabrics is escalating. Personal hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, adult diapers, and baby diapers are the largest application of healthcare fabrics. With the growing healthcare awareness among consumers, they are preferring products having anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. The demand for baby diapers is expanding owing to the rise in working mothers. Factors such as the rise in the working female population, increasing literacy level and government campaigns to encourage the use of sanitary napkins in rural areas are contributing to the growth of the healthcare fabrics market.

Restraint

Fluctuating prices of raw material

Volatility in the prices of raw materials including polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide, polycarbonate, and polyester is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Prices of these polymers depend on the supply & demand of raw materials. The fluctuating prices of these raw materials bring volatility into producer margins which may further restrict the growth of the healthcare fabrics market.

Global Healthcare Fabric Market: Regions

Global Healthcare Fabric Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Healthcare Fabric Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. The Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global Healthcare Fabric market owing to changing lifestyles coupled with the growing awareness towards the use of hygiene products. In addition, booming textile industries and the presence of major players in the region are anticipated to strengthen the market.

