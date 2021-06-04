Global Healthcare Data Storage Market Spectacular Growth analysis by whipsmartmi

Healthcare Data Storage Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecasting period 2021-2027. Healthcare organization need to contemplate their future data requirement when it comes to planning their healthcare data storage infrastructure. These healthcare units are trying to bring in new and upgraded technology to enhance the treatment for patients and also for developing the healthcare units. Its seen that these healthcare units are building the high-end IT infrastructures to cater the need for flexible and scalable data storage demand. The data storage technology includes the conventional value-based data analytics and is connected with different devices throughout the unit with a central control panel. Factor like increasing size of data storage and its generation is the major reason for adopting the cloud-based storage solutions or hybrid data storage solutions. The arising need for data storage within the healthcare unit is enlarging the demand for such IT based data storage market.

The key companies operating in the global healthcare data storage market are Fujitsu, Samsung, Drobo, Tintri, Cloudian, Dell, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Pure Storage, Hitachi, Toshiba, Western Digital, Scality, and Huawei.

The Healthcare Data Storage Market report has been categorized as below

By Deployment

· On-premise

· Remote

· Hybrid

By Type

· Magnetic Storage

o Magnetic Disks

o Magnetic Tapes

· Flash & Solid-state Storage

By End User

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs, and CMOS

· Academic & Government Institutes, Research Centers and Clinical Research Labs

· Hospitals, Clinics, and ASCs

· Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories

· Other

By Architect

· Object Storage

· File Storage

· Block Storage

By Storage System

· Direct-attached Storage

· Network-attached Storage

· Storage Area Network

By Region

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Rest of World

