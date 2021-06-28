Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rise in Government Initiatives Coupled with Customization Capabilities of Offerings in the Industry

Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rise in Government Initiatives Coupled with Customization Capabilities of Offerings in the Industry

The encouraging government initiatives coupled with customizable solutions to cater unique needs of different end users are driving the demand for healthcare data storage across the globe. Various government institutes are striving to establish regional healthcare information networks and encouraging adoption of IT technologies in healthcare sector by many ways. These networks permits health information exchange thus, enabling doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare providers to access and share a medical information electronically which improves the speed, quality, safety and cost of patient care. The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Acute Data Alignment Programme (ADAPt) program of National Health Service Digital and the Private Healthcare Information Network and many such other programs are accelerating adoption of healthcare data storage solutions. Some governments have also mandated the healthcare providers to adopt EHR (Electronic health record), which is a central database for a patient’s medical and clinical records and contains patient’s demographics, claims, prescriptions, lab results, and authorization/referrals data. These government initiatives are creating high demand for healthcare data storage solutions. Market players are providing personalized solutions based on cloud to suit individual needs of every medical facility. These customization capabilities of solutions to adhere with government regulations are driving the growth of global healthcare data storage market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=697

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has inflated the patient in-flows and number of medical research activities across the globe. This is anticipated to inflate the demand in global healthcare data storage market for efficient management and secure exchange of patient and research data.

In terms of revenue, global healthcare data storage market was valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of healthcare data storage market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=697

Key Findings of the Report:

Cloud storage offerings are anticipated to witness high growth in global healthcare data storage market due to their low-cost, higher scalability and interoperability, ease of remote access and many other such advantages.

Based on end users, hospitals/clinics dominated the global healthcare data storage market in 2018 owing to their high demand for managing patient data and drawing analytical insights to improve quality of care.

North America held the highest market share in global healthcare data storage market in 2018 and is expected to continue the similar trend over the next eight years. The high presence market players in the region coupled with developed healthcare infrastructure is driving share of North America in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate over the period of next eight years.

Some of the players operating in the healthcare data storage market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudian, DataCore Software, Dell, Inc., Drobo, Inc., FUJITSU, Google LLC, Harmony Healthcare IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, Infortrend Technology Inc., Infortrend Technology Inc., NetApp, Pure Storage, Inc., Scality, Seagate Technology LLC and Western Digital Corporation amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=697

Global Healthcare Data Storage Market:

By Offerings

On Premise Storage

Cloud Storage

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Virtual Storage

By End Users

Hospitals/Clinics

Laboratories

Research Centers

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Healthcare-Data-Storage-Market-2019—2027-697

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424