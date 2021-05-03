Global Healthcare Data Storage Market | (COVID-19 UPDATED) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast till 2020 – 2027
Global Healthcare Data Storage Market
Healthcare companies are building their IT infrastructures to be more flexible as well as scalable to meet the growing data demand. Healthcare data storage systems allow healthcare organizations to manage, collect, and analyze data which can be later used for making decisions and improving their operations for efficiency.
The rise in use of electronic medical records and computerized provider order entries to reduce the time and increase the efficiency is expected to propel the global healthcare data storage market growth. For instance, in 2017, as per the article published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 86.9% of the office based physicians used EMR (Electronic Medical Record) systems. Furthermore, the rise in burden of healthcare data in clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers and healthcare manufacturing companies will increase the demand for storage solution. Rise in demand for software to store the clinical data safely for analyzing information in the healthcare environment and efficient quality of treatment is expected to fuel the market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, growing collaboration between healthcare and IT companies to develop innovative cloud based solutions for managing healthcare data which is expected to support the market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Dell, IBM Corporation, Huawei, Scality, Western Digital, Toshiba, Hitachi, Pure Storage, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).
The global Healthcare Data Storage market report has provided key-insights on several factors which are poising as drivers for the Healthcare Data Storage market during the forecast period. The report also consists different volume trends, value aspects of the products & the pricing history of the same. Several primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Healthcare Data Storage market include mounting global population, different relevant government regulations introduced & their impact and the demand & supply mechanism functioning in the Healthcare Data Storage market.
Market Taxonomy
By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Remote
- Hybrid
By Architecture
- Object Storage
- File Storage
- Block Storage
By Type
- Magnetic Storage
- Magnetic Disks
- Magnetic Tapes
- Flash & Solid State Storage
By Storage System
- Direct-attached Storage
- Network-attached Storage
- Storage Area Network
By End Use
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals
- Academic & Government institutes
- Clinical Research Labs
- Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
