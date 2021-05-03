Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2027

Healthcare Cybersecurity is also referred as information technology security or computer security in healthcare. This is an adoption of Cybersecurity solutions and services by healthcare organizations to protect computers, networks, programs, and data related to hospital and patient from cyber attack or unauthorized access.

Qualiket Market Research provides key insights for the Healthcare Cybersecurity market in its published reports, which comprises global industry analysis, market size, market share, growth, trends, and forecast 2020-2027. Also, the historical tragedy of the global Healthcare Cybersecurity market is examined to gain an estimate valuation & size of the market throughout the forecast period. Trade shows, exhibitions, events are watched carefully for novel innovation & technological breakthroughs enveloping the market.

An increase in incidences of cyberattacks for misuse of electronic patient health records IP theft, social security records, and others is expected to boost the global healthcare Cybersecurity market growth. For instance, as per the information of Health IT security around 190,000 HealthEquity customers was breached in 2018.Healthcare organizations like hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies are highly affected by cyberattacks and data breaching. Electronic health records are the main sources for attackers as they contain highly sensitive data which includes bank details, social security numbers, and other personal health information. These records can be used for healthcare insurance fraud as a means of selling prescription medications in the black market. Continuous technological advancements in healthcare Cybersecurity solutions will fuel the market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cisco, Intel Corporation, McAfee, LLC, FireEye, Inc, Palo Alto Networks, Kaspersky, Atos SE, NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, IBM, and Symantec Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

By Type of Threat

Malware

Spyware

Distributed Denial of Service

Advanced Persistent Threats

Others

By Solution

Identity and Access Management

Antivirus & Antimalware

Security Information and Event Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Others

By End Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Health Insurance

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

