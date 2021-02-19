Global Healthcare Contract Management Software market expected to reach USD 2,468 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period 2020–2026

The global Healthcare Contract Management Software market was valued at USD 896 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 2,468 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period 2020–2026 due to rising investments in healthcare research and developments.

The growing need to streamline an organization’s work process and administrative tasks in the healthcare industry are key drivers, which is propelling the global healthcare contract management software market across the globe. Healthcare Contract Management Software market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by innovative products, increasing product demand, changing consumption technologies, growing disposable incomes, and raw material affluence. However, the high costs involved in implementing healthcare contract management software and its infrastructural constraints in developing economies are limiting market growth during the forecast period. The growing preference for cloud-based contract management systems, chatbots/intelligent agents for end-to-end work cycle management, and increased demand for self-service functionality in contract management are the major trends, which are estimated to propel the market across the globe. The rising demand for agile healthcare contract management and changes in compliance is anticipated to propel the market across the globe. Moreover, increasing complexity in organizational contracts and the need to improve the healthcare organization’s operational efficiency further fuel market growth.

Growth Drivers

Technology Up-gradation

Up-gradation in the technology is estimated to propel the market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2026 across the region. The diverse opportunities in cloud-based contract management software for healthcare have motivated top market players to bid big on major business strategies. Industry giants such as Icertis, which with its artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions continue to emphasize the possibilities in healthcare contract management software space. Its increasing footprint shapes its global expansion projects greatly, enabling the company to invest aggressively in developing economies such as India. The organization has also been listed as the largest competitor in the industry with a market value of 1 billion.

Challenge

Immense cost burden perplexes the healthcare on the back of manual contract management

One of the major challenge faced across the region is the immense cost burden perplexes the healthcare on the back of manual contract management. Fluctuating shifts in payment plans and policy options continue to intensify health care delivery threats across the globe. Frequent changes including high premiums on insurance plans accelerate daunting healthcare delivery conditions and impacting the investments. However, with the contract management in healthcare, the challenges are likely to regress.

Competitive Landscape

Healthcare Contract Management Software market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide Healthcare Contract Management Software industry. However, the companies that hold the majority share of Healthcare Contract Management Software market are Icertis, GEP, Apttus Corporation, ScienceSoft, Optum Inc., DocuSign, ContractWorks, Determine Inc., HighQ, CobbleStone Software, JAGGAER, Experian Plc., nthrive Inc., Concord, Synertrade, Trackado, Coupa Software Inc., Zycus, Contract Logix LLC, and Other Prominent Players.

Recent Development

In December 2018 – Determine Inc. entered into an agreement with Axbility Consulting (US) that provided greater opportunities to Determine Inc.

In October 2018 – Icertis opened two new offices in Sydney and Singapore to meet the rising market demand.

In February 2018 – Cobblestone Software launched a new mobile contract management software app for Android and Apple iOS devices.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Product and Service, By End-User, By Region Key Players Icertis, GEP, Apttus Corporation, ScienceSoft, Optum Inc., DocuSign, ContractWorks, Determine Inc., HighQ, CobbleStone Software, JAGGAER, Experian Plc., nthrive Inc., Concord, Synertrade, Trackado, Coupa Software Inc., Zycus, Contract Logix LLC, and Other Prominent Players.

By Product and Service

Supplier Discovery

Sourcing Decision-Making

Workflow and Process Automation

Document Management

Agreements

Physician Employment Agreements

Nondisclosure Agreement

Insurance & Bonds

Property Agreements

Equipment & Vehicle Leases

Information Technology Agreements

Managed Care Agreements

Affiliation Agreements

Research and Grant Agreements

Service Agreements and Employee Agreements

Contract Lifecycle Management

Standardization of Contract Processes

Linking Contracts to Policies

Identification of Payer Issues

Risk Mitigation

By End-User

Hospitals

Healthcare Providers

Group Practices

Pharmaceutical Companies

Physicians

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

