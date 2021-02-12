Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Vigorous Growth 2020-2027|| Top Companies Cisco Systems Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, VMware, Inc., Salesforce.com, inc

Healthcare cloud computing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 83.66 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing expenditure in healthcare IT sector is driving the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market.

The major players covered in the healthcare cloud computing market report are CareCloud Corporation, Carestream Health, ClearDATA, Dell, NetDepot.com LLC, IBM Corporation, Iron Mountain Incorporated, IBM Watson Health, Cisco Systems Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, VMware, Inc., Salesforce.com, inc., ClearDATA, SYNOPTEK, LLC., Cisco, Oracle, GE healthcare, CitiusTech Inc., Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte. Ltd., HealthAsyst, Optum, Inc., McKesson Corporation, 3M, Omnicell, Inc., Ciox Health, Wipro, Nuance Communications, Inc., Infosys Limited, Cognizant, among other domestic and global players.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Healthcare cloud computing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for healthcare cloud computing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the healthcare cloud computing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare cloud computing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, service model, deployment, pricing model and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on component, the healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into hardware and services. Hardware is further segmented into access devices, peripherals, servers, storage devices and networking devices. Services are further sub segmented into consulting, implementation services, post-sale & maintenance and training services.

The healthcare cloud computing market is segmented on the basis of application into clinical information systems, non-clinical information systems. Clinical information systems is sub-segmented into electronic medical record (EMR), picture archiving & communication system (PACS), radiology information system (RIS), computerized physician order entry (CPOE), laboratory information management system (LIMS), pharmacy information system (PIS) and other CIS applications. Non-clinical information systems is sub-segmented into revenue cycle management (RCM), automatic patient billing (APB), payroll management systems, claims management, cost accounting and other.

Based on service model, the healthcare cloud computing market is segmented software-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service.

On the basis of deployment, the healthcare cloud computing market is classified into private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of pricing model, the healthcare cloud computing market is classified into pay-as-you-go and spot pricing model.

On the basis of end user, the healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers.

Cloud Computing for mHealth & Telemedicine

During this pandemic, both health professionals and patients are at equal risk of contracting the infection in medical clinics or common healthcare centers. During this crucial time, telemedical practices can help providers to continue offering medicinal services distantly. These cutting edge clinical frameworks need to move the patient information back and forth at high speeds, something that cloud computing can enable effectively, while additionally keeping up the specialist persistent security. By utilizing cloud based infrastructure in mHealth & telemedicine, healthcare systems can have a protected framework to meet the needs of the hour.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

8 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service

9 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Type

10 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Organization Size

11 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

