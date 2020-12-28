Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in depth Research Trends & Competitive Analysis (with COVID – 19 Analysis) by 2020-2027

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. This Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Competitive landscape in this report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. The data and information regarding the industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to reach USD 26.24 billion by 2025, from USD 5.64 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market By Component (Hardware , Service)By Application (Clinical Information Systems, Non-clinical Information Systems), By Service Model (Software-As-A-Service, Infrastructure-As-A-Service, Platform-As-A-Service), By Deployment (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid cloud), By Pricing Model (Pay-As-You-Go, Spot Pricing Model), End User, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing expenditure in healthcare IT sector

Growing popularity for SAAS model

Various advantages derived from using cloud computing in healthcare IT

Speeding up the data or document processing in healthcare facilities

Implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

Concerns over security of patient information

Issues related to interoperability & standardization of cloud

Competitive Analysis: Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

The global healthcare cloud computing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare cloud computing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Some of the major players operating in the global healthcare cloud computing market are athenahealth, Inc., CareCloud Corporation, Carestream Health, ClearDATA, Dell, NetDepot.com LLC, IBM Corporation, Iron Mountain Incorporated , IBM Watson Health, Cisco Systems Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, VMware, Inc. , Salesforce.com, inc., ClearDATA, SYNOPTEK, LLC., Cisco, Oracle, GE healthcare, CitiusTech Inc., Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte. Ltd., HealthAsyst, Optum, Inc., McKesson Corporation, 3M, Omnicell, Inc., Ciox Health, Wipro, Nuance Communications, Inc., Infosys Limited, Cognizant among others.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the healthcare cloud computing market in the next 8 years. Cloud computing is used for the delivery of hosted services over the internet. The healthcare industry market has changed significantly with the growing impact of consumerism, digitalization, preventative healthcare and regulations. A shift in cloud computing which is playing a prominent role in healthcare IT is expected to accelerate the global healthcare industry in the future. Cloud and big data services can be used to track various diseases map them geospatially and inform the population where risk exists. Few tools that exist in the healthcare marketplace today include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), IBM Explorys, McKesson, eClinicalWorks, Cerner, IBM Phytel Population Health Management among others. Cloud computing in healthcare is used for population health management, care management support, image handling services, diagnostic support, medical practitioner assistance, patient connectivity, data distribution services laboratory services, clinical research and many more. Numerous standards are applied to different aspects of healthcare solutions which are required for customers to understand the available standards and to understand whether cloud services are attached to relevant standards for the capabilities provided. For instance, in the U.S., every healthcare entity such as hospital, university research facility, physician’s office, that deals with (Protected Health Information) PHI must adhere to the guidelines stipulated by Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Market Segmentation: Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented based on component, application, service model, deployment, pricing model, end user and geographical segments.

Based on component the global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into hardware and services. Hardware is further sub segmented into access devices, peripherals, servers, storage devices and networking devices. Services are further sub segmented into consulting, implementation services, post-sale & maintenance and training services.

The global healthcare cloud computing market segment is further segmented into clinical information systems and non-clinical information systems on the basis of application. Clinical information systems is further sub segmented into Electronic Medical Record (EMR),Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS), Radiology Information System (RIS), Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), Pharmacy Information System (PIS) and other CIS applications. Non- clinical information systems is further sub segmented into Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Automatic Patient Billing (APB), Payroll Management Systems, Claims Management, Cost Accounting and other NCIS applications.

Based on service model, the global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented Software-As-A-Service, Infrastructure-As-A-Service and Platform-As-A-Service.

On the basis of deployment the global healthcare cloud computing market is classified into private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of pricing model the global healthcare cloud computing market is classified into pay-as-you-go and spot pricing model.

On the basis of end users the market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers.

Based on geography the global healthcare cloud computing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

