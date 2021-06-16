Global Healthcare Chatbots Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2028||Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Synthetix Ltd

Healthcare chatbots market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising internet connectivity and smart device adoption drives the healthcare chatbots market.

Healthcare Chatbots market research report involves major parameters namely market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. This market report proves to be an outstanding resource that provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2028. The verified and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used watchfully while structuring this market report. By understanding the need of following certain steps to collect, record, and analyse market data, Healthcare Chatbots market analysis report has been prepared.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are HealthTap, Inc., Anboto, Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Synthetix Ltd., Next IT Corp., CX Company, Inbenta Technologies Inc., eGain, Nuance Communications, Inc. and eCreations.

Objectives of Healthcare Chatbots report:

To get a comprehensive overview of the Healthcare Chatbots market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To understand the future outlook and prospects for Healthcare Chatbots market analysis and forecast 2021-2028. To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Healthcare Chatbots market. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Healthcare Chatbots is flourishing. To describe and forecast the Healthcare Chatbots market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders. To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Healthcare Chatbots Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare chatbots market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, healthcare chatbots market is segmented into software and services.

Based on deployment type, healthcare chatbots market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

Based on application, the healthcare chatbots market is segmented into medication assistance and appointment scheduling & medical guidance.

The healthcare chatbots market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into patients, healthcare providers, insurance companies and other.

IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 IN CHATBOTS IN HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

The pandemic situation has raised the demand of healthcare systems. Healthcare sector companies are continuously focusing on developing such platforms and applications that help the doctors to minimize the mortality rate of our country. Healthcare companies are continuously works on fulfilling the demands which communities are expecting from them.In the COVID-19 epidemic, many organizations believed that COVID-19 has provided a new wave of automation. According to a survey, it has been found that 62% companies are planning to accelerate the use of automation in some processes which are previously carried out by doctors. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought tremendous changes in North America. Some of the healthcare companies work on improving the features of the chatbot.For instance, In January 2020, it will be possible to create Quincy, renowned for providing chatbot models that address care-specific use including pre-configured intents and dialogue flows or personalized chatbots to meet your unique needs. As a chatbot platform, Quincy enables healthcare providers to build and deploy HIPAA-compliant, AI-driven, conversational chatbots that help them put more care-related information in the hands of their patients, facilitate self-service, improve workflow, drive better outcomes and reduce costs.