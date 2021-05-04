Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Technology, Development, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2028||Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc
An influential Healthcare Chatbots report is very reliable as all the data and the information regarding the industry is collected via genuine sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines. The market report defines CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2021 – 2028 for the market. Besides this, it categorizes the breakdown of global data by manufacturers, region, type and application, and also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.
Healthcare chatbots market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising internet connectivity and smart device adoption drives the healthcare chatbots market.
- In April 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) had launched a Facebook Messenger for healthcare care sector. This messenger can be accessed in various languages such as English, French, Spanish and many others.
- In March 2020, CDC had launched COVID-19 assessment bot. This bot is used to send alert in the mobile if any nearby person has symptoms of COVID-19. Owing to this factor, it results in minimizing the risk factor of COVID-19 spread.
- In March 2020, the government had launched WhatsApp coronavirus chatbot. The role of this chatbot is to spread the awareness among communities about COVID-19.
Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market
Split By Component
(Software, Service),
Split By Deployment Model
(On-premise Model, Cloud-based Model),
Split By Application
(Diagnosis & medical aid, Appointment scheduling),
Split By End-User
(Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Others),
Split By Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Healthcare Chatbots Market Country Level Analysis
Healthcare chatbots market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, deployment type, application and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the healthcare chatbots market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Europe dominates the healthcare chatbots market due to rising number collaborations between key industry players and healthcare providers for the implementation of healthcare chatbots in various countries, growing awareness and benefits of healthcare chatbots and increase in patient waiting time and lack of efficient patient engagement in this region. North America is the expected region in terms of growth in healthcare chatbots market due to rising internet connectivity and smart device adoption and increasing need for virtual health assistance in this region.
- To analyze growth strategies such as product launches and developments, acquisitions, expansions, and agreements adopted by major players in the Healthcare Chatbots market.
- To identify key players operating in the Healthcare Chatbots market and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies.
- To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Healthcare Chatbots market and submarkets.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Healthcare Chatbots market
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
