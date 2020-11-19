Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2026||Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc

Global healthcare chatbots market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 122.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 542.3 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising adoption of smart device and increasing connectivity.
Increasing Connectivity and Smart Devices
According to a data, there is increase in the smartphone user worldwide. There was about 1.57 billion smartphone user worldwide in 2014, which was 1.86 billion in 2015, then was 2.1 billion in 2016, in 2017 was 2.32 billion, 2.53 billion in 2018 and is 2.71 in 2019. It is expected that it will be 2.87 billion in 2020. Increase in the smartphone user lead to the increase in the smartphone which lead to the increase in the display market.
Market Drivers:
Rising demand for virtual health assistance is a major factor leading to industry growth
Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver
Market Restraints:
Increasing concerns related to data privacy is acting as a major restraint for the market
Lack of knowledge for chatbot development will also hamper the market demand
Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market
Split By Component
(Software, Service),
Split By Deployment Model
(On-premise Model, Cloud-based Model),
Split By Application
(Diagnosis & medical aid, Appointment scheduling),
Split By End-User
(Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Others),
Split By Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Focal point of the report
- To gain insights of the Changing market dynamics of the industry
- Major players and brands
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027.
- It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
